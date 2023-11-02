Sophia Turner may have a new boo. She reportedly seen kissing a man amid her divorce from singer Joe Jonas.

Sophia Turner might have a new boo. The Games of Thrones actress was reportedly seen kissing a man according to The Sun. The actress' estranged husband Joe Jonas filed for divorce two months ago.

According to photos obtained by the U.K. outlet, Turner was seen kissing British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. They were reportedly locking lips in Paris, France, on Oct. 28.

An onlooker told the publication that the two seemed to be having a good conversation prior to the smooch.

“They arrived together at the chauffeur pick-up location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London.They stood there for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot.He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss they parted ways,” the source said.

The pair parted in separate cars and later met up at the city’s Stade de France. Turner was there to present the Rugby World Cup trophy.

Joe Jonas Files For Divorce From Sophia Turner

Back in September, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage. The two share two daughters: Willa, 3, and Delphine, 15 months. The two met via social media in 2016 and began dating soon after. A year later they were engaged and then eloped in Las Vegas in May 2019. A month later they had an intimate ceremony Le Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France with their closest friends and family.

The two have since made a temporary custody agreement.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents,” the former couple said in a statement.

According to the custody agreement, a “timesharing schedule” is now in effect between the formal couple.

“Although it’s a temporary custody agreement at the moment, Sophie and Joe both realize this could have been a much more long, drawn-out process,” the source says per Us Weekly at the time. “So, they’re feeling relieved they were able to find some common ground and compromise on this issue for the time being.”

The temporary custody agreement will take the couple through the holidays and it will end on January 7.