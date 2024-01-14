David Chase was clear on what he thinks.

David Chase didn't hold back about what he thinks of the current state of television.

During a recent interview with The Times, he criticized streaming execs for making the medium less sophisticated than it used to be, The Hollywood Reporter states.

The writer and producer is gearing up for the 25th anniversary of The Sopranos. It's his massive mobster hit that debuted in 1999 on HBO. The series is known as a disrupter to the industry, considering the nature of the program, which features something new in a show that hadn't been done before.

That said, he commented on what it's like these days with television series' and streaming.

“We're going back to where I was,” the Emmy-winner said. “They're going to have commercials [on streamers like Prime Video].”

He added, “We are more into multitasking. We seem to be confused and audiences can't keep their minds on things, so we can't make anything that makes too much sense, takes our attention and requires an audience to focus. And as for streaming executives? It's getting worse. We're going back to where we were.”

Chase also mentioned the post-Soprano era, that it was, “a 25-year blip. And to be clear, I'm not talking only about The Sopranos, but a lot of other hugely talented people out there who I feel increasingly bad for.”

Despite what David Chase thinks of the current state of things, his groundbreaking Sopranos is something to be proud of. After all, 25 years later, it's still remembered and being celebrated.