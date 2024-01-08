The popular mob series is back in several ways.

Celebrating The Sopranos’ 25th anniversary, fans on TikTok will get to recap the series with 25-second episodes — and much more.

To start with, HBO and Max launched an official TikTok account for the popular mob series. On the platform, mini-recaps of episodes will be slimmed down to a perfect video clip, Variety reports. The HBO series first launched in 1999.

The Soprano’s TikTok celebration

These 25-second clips will recap all 86 episodes, giving entertaining glimpses of what each episode entailed.

Beyond that, fans can watch never-before-seen deleted footage. This is available on the Warner Brothers Discover Max app. It includes 15 deleted scenes, three of which have not been released until now. Plus, you can access five hours of behind-the-scenes featurettes if you’re a subscriber.

Warner Bros is turning every ‘SOPRANOS’ episode into 25 seconds long and posting it to TikTok to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/zywrZUuN6l — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 8, 2024

Zach Enterlin, executive VP of brand, content, and creative of streaming marketing for HBO and Max, said, “The Sopranos left an indelible imprint on the global entertainment culture and was instrumental in defining HBO as the destination for groundbreaking, award-winning programming. The many ways we will honor this 25-year milestone will allow fans to celebrate the Soprano legacy and pay tribute to the characters that have had such an enduring impact.”

Activities go beyond the show itself to celebrate.

The show’s anniversary inspired official Satriale’s pop-ups in New York and Los Angeles. Also, Max is partnering with Alamo Drafthouse to host Family Reunion fan screenings in NY and LA. Additionally, the streamer is partnering with Robert Iler and Jamie-Lynn Sigler for a 25th Anniversary edition of their podcast Not Today, Pal.

You can catch up on all the Sopranos episodes now streaming on Max.