Actress who played on Sopranos and Goodfellas, Suzanne Shepherd, has passed away in her sleep at the age of 89.

Sad news for fans of mafia-based film and television, as actress Suzanne Shepherd has passed away.

She played in episodes of The Sopranos, playing Mary DeAngelis, the mother of Carmela Soprano (Edie Falco). Additionally, she acted as the mother of Karen Hill (Lorraine Bracco) in Goodfellas, according to TMZ.

Suzanne Shepherd passed away at age 89

Her daughter, Kate Shepherd, broke the news to TMZ. There's no official cause of death yet; however, the actress did have pulmonary disease. After becoming quite weak over the past few days, she passed away in her sleep.

Beyond the portrayals she made for mob-related films, she was in other well-known movies and shows. Her credits include Uncle Buck, Requiem for a Dream, A Dirty Shame, Working Girl, and Mystic Pizza. Also, she was on Blue Bloods, the CBS TV series.

On top of acting, she also directed regional theater productions worldwide and was an acting coach.

Actor and real estate agent Tom Titone posted about the actress on his Facebook.

“I studied with Suzanne as a young actor. She saw in me what I could not yet see in myself. She introduced me to my husband,” he wrote. “She was the officiant to our marriage under a beautiful gazebo in Central Park with a gathering of family and friends. For this, I will always be grateful.”

The actor also added, “She was a huge presence. A BIG personality. She roared with life and at it.”

Also, Ray Abruzzo, who starred as Little Carmine Lupertazzi in The Sopranos, posted on Instagram. He wrote, “Sad to hear of the passing of Suzanne Shepherd. A force of nature.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray Abruzzo (@realrayabruzzo)

RIP Suzanne Shepherd.