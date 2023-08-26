Drea de Matteo, known for her role as Adriana in HBO's “The Sopranos,” is taking a unique career turn, Deadline learns. The 51-year-old actress has launched an OnlyFans page, offering subscribers uncensored content for $15 per month.

On her profile, de Matteo wears nothing but cowboy boots, sitting on a mattress with her limbs artfully obscuring her torso. Her bio humorously reads, “THE SOPORNOS,” a clever nod to her famous role.

OnlyFans, originally created in 2016 as a subscription-based service for creators to share exclusive content, blew up for being a platform where NSFW (Not Safe For Work) content lives. Numerous celebrities, including Denise Richards, Cardi B, Bella Thorne, and Tyga, have embraced the platform to connect with fans in a unique way.

For five seasons, de Matteo portrayed Adriana La Cerva, the girlfriend of Christopher Moltisanti on “The Sopranos.” Her character met a brutal end after they learned of her working with the FBI as an informant.

De Matteo's performance as Adriana was pivotal in the series. The Times once noted, “Adriana was a willful innocent with a record and a dirty conscience, but she was the closest thing to a heart ‘The Sopranos' had left. Without her, after this season’s finale on HBO Sunday, the family’s moral center is gone.”

Since her time on “The Sopranos,” de Matteo has appeared in other TV series, including “Desperate Housewives” and “Sons of Anarchy.”

With her new venture on OnlyFans, Drea de Matteo has joined a growing list of celebrities who have found success and financial opportunity on the platform, allowing fans to connect with them in more personal and candid ways.