Soukaku is an A-Rank Ice character available from the launch of Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ). She is the first playable member of the Hollow Special Operations Section 6, In this guide, we will talk about Soukaku’s kit, his skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ.

Soukaku Kit In ZZZ

Soukaku is available in ZZZ as a standard Agent. Players can get more copies of her during her rate-ups, or through the Standard Banner. Players also get a free copy of Soukaku upon completing the Shiyu Defense: Third Frontier in Stable Node.

Shiyu Defense is available at the start of the main story’s Chapter 2.

Soukaku Background

Soukaku is an A-Rank Ice Support character. Support characters provide buffs to teammates or applies debuffs or crowd control on enemies, giving their team opportunities to deal huge amounts of damage.

Soukaku Ascension Materials

Soukaku will require the following materials to be fully promoted:

Basic Support Certification Seal x4

Advanced Support Certification Seal x32

Ruler Certification Seal x30

Dennies x800,000

Soukaku Skill Materials

Each of Soukaku’s Skills require the following materials to reach max level:

Basic Freeze Chip x10

Advanced Freeze Chip x30

Specialized Freeze Chip x100

Hamster Cage Pass x1

Dennies x1,000,000

Additionally, here are the materials needed for the Core Skills:

Higher Dimensional Data – Murderous Obituary x59

Finale Dance Shoes x9

Dennies x400,000

Soukaku Skills

Basic Attack – Making Rice Cakes: Unleashes up to 3 attacks, dealing Physical DMG.

Basic Attack – Making Rice Cakes (Frosted Banner): Unleashes up to 3 faster attacks in front, dealing Ice DMG.

Dodge – Grab a Bite: Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Dash Attack – 50/50: Slashes enemies in front, dealing Physical DMG.

Dash Attack – 50/50 (Frosted Banner): Slashes enemies in front, dealing Ice DMG.

Dodge Counter – Away From My Snacks: Slashes enemies in front, dealing Ice DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Special Attack – Cooling Bento: Soukaku releases a wind current in front of her and unleashes her finishing move, dealing Ice DMG. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill, and DMG taken is reduced by 40%. Holding Special Attack while using this skill allows for a quick transition to Fly the Flag.

Special Attack: Rally!: Hold Special Attack to activate. Soukaku plunges her weapon into the ground, morphs it into a flag, and launches Fly the Flag, dealing Ice DMG. Hitting an enemy with Fly the Flag triggers a Quick Assist. Pressing Basic Attack or Special Attack after Fly the Flag activates a Special Attack as she retracts the flag, dealing Ice DMG.

If Soukaku owns 3 stacks of Vortex on using Fly the Flag, she consumes all 3 stacks and enters the Frosted Banner state. In the Frosted Banner state, she can unleash an enhanced Basic Attack or an enhanced Dash Attack, dealing massive Ice DMG This effect can last up to 45s or stack up to 6 times.

Soukaku’s weapon gains Vortexes in the following circumstances:

Gains 1 stack of Vortex when launching an EX Special Attack,

Gains 1 stack of Vortex when launching a Chain Attack,

Gains 3 stacks of Vortex when launching an Ultimate.

Soukaku can accumulate a maximum of 3 stacks of Vortex.

EX Special Attack – Fanning Mosquitoes: With enough energyy, press Special Attack to activate.

Releases wind currents of extended range in front of her, dealing massive Ice DMG.

This skill can be used in rapid succession by pressing Special Attack repeatedly. Each use consumes a specified amount of Energy. When Soukaku’s Energy is depleted, or you stop pressing the button, she unleashes a powerful finishing move that deals massive Ice DMG.

Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill, and her DMG taken is reduced by 40%.

Holding Special Attack while using this skill allows for a quick transition to Fly the Flag.

Chain Attack – Pudding Slash: Soukaku quickly unleashes a series of strikes at enemies in front of her and follows up with Fly the Flag, dealing massive Ice DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Ultimate – Jumbo Pudding Slash: Soukaku quickly unleashes an extended series of even more strikes at enemies in front of her and follows up with Fly the Flag, dealing massive Ice DMG. Upon activating this skill, Soukaku enters the Masked state, increasing her CRIT Rate by 15% for 15s.

Upon activating this skill, other squad members recover 10 Energy. The next character to switch in gains an additional 20 Energy. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Core Passive – Blade Flurry: When Soukaku launches Fly the Flag, her ATK is increased by 10% up to 500, for 22s. When consuming Vortex during Fly the Flag, the ATK increase is doubled, up to 1000. This buff given can be passed along to characters switching in via Quick Assist or Chain Attacks triggered by Fly the Flag, and it refreshes the duration of the buff.

Additional Ability – Group Set Meal: When any other character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: When Soukaku consumes Vortex to activate Fly the Flag, the Ice DMG of the squad is increased by 20%.

Defensive Assist: Guarding Tactics: Parries the enemy’s attack, dealing massive Daze. This skill excels at parrying enemy attacks and reduces the consumption of Assist Points when the character is under intense attacks. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist Follow-Up – Sweeping Strike: Charge and strike enemies in front, dealing Ice DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Soukaku Talents

Uplifting Current: When Soukaku triggers Core Passive: Blade Banner or Additional Ability: Group Set Meal, the buff duration is increased by 8s.

Experimental Charging Module: When Soukaku’s Basic Attacks, Dash Attacks, Dodge Counters, or Quick Assist hits an enemy, there’s a 15% chance she gains 1 stack of Vortex, triggering up to once per second. When Vortex reaches max stacks, any additional stacks grant Soukaku 1.2 Energy instead.

Attendance Meal Allowance: All skill levels +2

Hypothermia: If an enemy is hit by Fly the Flag, the target’s Ice RES is reduced by 10% for 8s.

Late-Night Snacks: All skill levels +2

Northern Wind: While in the Frosted Banner state, the number of usable enhanced Basic Attacks and enhanced Dash Attacks is increased to 12, and also deal 45% more DMG.

That’s all for Soukaku’s kit, skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ. ZZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC.

Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news, releases, and guides.