Compared to most teams in the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers have had a relatively quiet offseason. So far, Cleveland's only significant addition was Jaylon Tyson through the 2024 NBA Draft. But, after re-signing Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, the Cavs haven't made any other free-agency moves.

However, that almost changed early into the beginnings of free agency. Sources have confirmed with ClutchPoints the initial reporting that while restricted free agent forward Isaac Okoro and the Brooklyn Nets were interested in a deal, things didn't get far. If something were to have happened between Okoro and Brooklyn, then Cleveland would've likely gotten back Dorian Finney-Smith in a sign-and-trade deal that would've sent Okoro to the Nets. However, a deal probably won't happen now with things dragging on through free agency, especially with the Nets and Cavs dealing with tight financial margins.

While other NBA teams could try to facilitate an Okoro sign-and-trade with Cleveland, his free agency market remains quiet. With the Cavs set to kick off training camp in less than two months, a decision must be made. Historically speaking, Cleveland is a patient and pragmatic team in their decision-making. They've already made an offer to Okoro that they think is fair, and now, the Cavs have to wait and see what Okoro decides.

It appears that, for now, all options for Okoro in restricted free agency have been exhausted. With that in mind, sources across the league have expressed to ClutchPoints that Okoro will pick up his $11.8 million qualifying offer from Cleveland. From there, Okoro is more or less betting on himself next season, which could be his last with the Cavs.

What's next for Isaac Okoro and the Cavs?

Okoro will become an unrestricted free agent next offseason after accepting his qualifying offer. On an open market, finding a deal to his liking could be easier for Okoro. Since a qualifying offer from Cleveland no longer restricts him, an opposing team wouldn't have to give up any assets to acquire him. That, in turn, opens up the market for Okoro, and he won't have to deal with the struggles he is facing right now.

This might be the preferred outcome for a player like Okoro, the Cavs' best point-of-attack defender. There have always been questions about Okoro's handle and three-point shooting ability. But if he can showcase offensive growth in the offense of new Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson, he could make top dollar next summer.

However, that depends on where Okoro lands on Atkinson's depth chart. Okoro can thrive on the fast break in a system that plays with speed. But, with the concerns about his three-point shooting, a staple under Atkinson, Okoro could be taking a gamble on himself.

Unfortunately, with so few options left before the start of next season, Okoro might be stuck gambling. The Cavs would love to have Okoro back, but given their financial situation, they can't spend top dollar on a flawed player. So, this upcoming season could be Okoro's last dance in Cleveland. Granted, things could change between now and the start of next season. But, right now, it seems like this saga isn't ending soon.