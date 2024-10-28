Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry is expected to miss several games after suffering a left ankle sprain in Sunday's 112-104 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told ClutchPoints. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday night after the game, and the team has yet to release the results.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke on his star's injury, claiming that Curry said his ankle injury was “mild” and “moderate.” Although this doesn't appear to be a serious injury that will sideline the 36-year-old indefinitely, it is expected that Curry will miss some of the Warriors' upcoming games. A similar outlook was reported by Kendra Andrews of ESPN on Sunday evening regarding Curry being sidelined for several Dubs games moving forward.

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter when the Warriors were on offense and Curry went to set a screen by the low block for Moses Moody. As he went to set the screen, Curry rolled his left ankle and immediately hopped to the end of Golden State's bench. After the ball went out of bounds, Curry limped to the locker room in obvious discomfort with the team's medical staff. Shortly after, the team ruled him out for the remainder of the game with a left ankle sprain.

Expand Tweet

Curry finished the game with 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the floor to go along with four rebounds, six assists, two steals, and a block in the Warriors' first loss of the 2024-25 season.

Throughout the preseason and the early portion of the regular season, Kerr and the Warriors have raved about their depth. Without Curry, this team will now rely heavily on their newfound depth, as Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton, and Buddy Hield will all hold larger roles.

It would also be expected that Andrew Wiggins will step into a lead-scoring role with Curry sidelined, as he was the team's leading scorer with 29 points in Sunday's loss.

Further updates on Curry's injury and his official timeline from the team will be provided later on Monday.