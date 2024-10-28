The Golden State Warriors suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday, as they fell prey to James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers at home, 112-104. What made the loss taste even worse for the Dubs was the apparent lower-body injury suffered by two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry in the third quarter of the contest.

Curry was able to stay a little bit on the court after hurting his ankle but later exited the court and did not return. He was seen trying to stretch his ankle with a band on the bench but was later seen limping to the locker room.

Steve Kerr speaks up about Stephen Curry's injury

After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr labeled Curry's ankle injury as “mild” and “moderate,” per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Before he left the Clippers game, Curry had produced 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the floor to go along with four rebounds, six assists, two steals, and a block in 27 minutes of action. However, Curry also committed six of Golden State's 21 turnovers.

While it doesn't seem that Curry suffered a serious ankle injury based on Kerr's statement, the Warriors might take a careful approach in dealing with the superstar's status. The Warriors will have a rest this Monday before getting back to work on Tuesday for a home game against the New Orleans Pelicans. It is possible that Curry would miss the Pelicans game and perhaps the game after that as well which is another home meeting with the Pels on Wednesday. If so, Curry's earliest projected time to return to action would be on Saturday's showdown against the Houston Rockets.

The 36-year-old Curry, who signed a one-year extension deal with Golden State worth $62.59 million last August, is averaging 18.5 points on just 36.7 percent shooting from the field and 6.0 boards plus 7.0 assists per game this season.

If Curry needs to miss time to heal from his painful ankle issue, the likes of Buddy Hield and Andrew Wiggins can be expected to carry heavier loads on offense as well as Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski.