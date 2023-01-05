By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

South Carolina Gamecocks’ standout edge-rusher and former five-star recruit Jordan Burch has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to Brad Crawford of 247Sports.

Burch is coming off a breakout season as a junior for the Gamecocks, accumulating a career-best 60 tackles (7.5 for losses) and 3.5 sacks. It’s a massive addition to the transfer portal as Burch enters his senior year; the defensive stalwart is NFL Draft eligible in 2023, and could be a huge addition to a new program next season.

Burch signed with South Carolina in 2020, and will be a significant loss up front for defensive coordinator Clayton White and the entire defensive core. Burch said prior to the school’s bowl loss to Notre Dame that he was mulling his options for his final year of college football eligibility, and it now seems certain he has played his last game for the University of South Carolina.

However, just because Burch is entering the portal does not necessarily mean he will transfer; a player is free to withdraw his name at any time. Schools are under no obligation to keep a player on scholarship once they enter the portal.

Per 247Sports: “Players do not need to ask permission from their coaching staff in order to transfer, they merely need to request that compliance enter their name. Usually, it takes 24-48 hours for a player to appear following their request. Schools are free to contact a player without restriction once their name appears in the portal.”

Burch is one of many elite players entering the transfer portal this year: there were 3,083 players who entered during the 2021-22 cycle, up from 2,646 in 2020-21, 1,692 in 2019-20, and 1,717 in 2018-19, per 247.

Jordan Burch was ranked as a consensus top-15 prospect nationally in the 2020 college football recruiting class coming out of Columbia (S.C.) Hammond.