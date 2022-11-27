Published November 27, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The South Carolina Gamecocks are on a high after scoring an upset 31-30 victory over the Clemson Tigers on the road Saturday. South Carolina football head coach Shane Beamer relished that victory that was made sweeter by the takes he heard before the contest, especially one from ESPN college football analyst Jesse Palmer (h/t Awful Announcing).

“I heard Jesse Palmer on TV last night, and I love Jesse. But he said, ‘Clemson needs a big win to impress the committee.’ Clemson needed to worry about winning the football game.”

Palmer was speaking from the context that Clemson still had an outside chance of sneaking into the College Football Playoff, but obviously needed to score a win against the Gamecocks in a huge fashion at home to at least the Tigers’ CFP hopes alive. But Beamer appeared to have taken that as a bulletin board material for South Carolina football.

The Gamecocks entered Week 13 of the 2022 college football season with just a 7-4 record and with a seven-game losing streak in their head-to-head matchup versus Clemson. But South Carolina football was also coming off a huge 63-38 upset win at home on Nov. 19 against the then-No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers, who were among the top contenders for the CFP’s top spot not too long ago.

South Carolina is not going to get a single look from the CFP committee, but the Gamecocks have done enough of late to warrant attention nonetheless.

South Carolina football finishes the regular season third in the SEC East with a 4-4 conference record and an 8-4 overall slate.