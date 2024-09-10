The South Carolina women’s basketball team celebrated its 2023-24 national championship with a visit to the White House on Tuesday, marking the program’s first trip to Washington, D.C., for such an honor. Coach Dawn Staley, who led the Gamecocks to an undefeated season, expressed her gratitude and used the moment to highlight the significance of the visit for her team and for South Carolina.

“Thank you for this incredible honor to stand here in the White House, a house that symbolizes hope, unity and opportunity for all,” Staley said, as reported by Peyton Titus of The State.

President Joe Biden praised the Gamecocks during the ceremony, noting their excellence on the court.

“Congratulations on an incredible run of excellence,” Biden said, before giving a nod to Staley’s Philadelphia roots. “I know why you’re so good. You got a girl from Philly running this team. I married a Philly girl, and you don’t screw around with a Philly girl, man.”

Dawn Staley led Gamecocks to perfect season

The Gamecocks completed a perfect 38-0 season, securing their third national title with an 87-75 win over Iowa in the championship game.

During her remarks, Staley thanked Biden and reflected on the symbolism of standing in the White House.

“It’s a moment that is not lost on me,” Staley said. “I feel like this is a teachable moment for my team.”

She noted the historical significance of South Carolina, referencing the state’s past, including the removal of the Confederate flag from the capitol building, which is a short walk from the team’s home arena.

Staley also emphasized the diversity and unity of her team, adding, “Today, my staff, my team and I stand here embodying diversity, inclusiveness, and unity.”

Staley also acknowledged her staff, players, their families and the fans, known as “the FAMs,” for their continued support. She ended her speech by thanking Biden for his leadership, adding, “We hope that your legacy will continue in all of us.”

The ceremony marked South Carolina’s long-awaited White House visit after their previous championship-winning teams were unable to make the trip. Two players, Ashlyn Watkins and Sania Feagin, were notably absent from the event. Watkins is currently suspended from team activities following an arrest, while Feagin is in Mongolia with the 3×3 U23 national team for the World Cup.

After the ceremony, Staley and her assistant coaches toured the White House and took photos in the press briefing room.

“I’m glad to be here,” Staley said. “Finally.”