Legendary South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley took center stage during the pre-game festivities ahead of the Knicks-Sixers Game 4 in Philadelphia on Sunday.
Staley, a Philadelphia native, was given the honor of ringing the 76ers' ceremonial bell — a prelude to the game that has become a beloved tradition among fans and players. In a video posted by the NBA on X, formerly Twitter, she emphatically rang the bell three times, a ritual believed to bring good luck.
The Sixers, looking to capitalize on home-court advantage, eagerly embraced the ritual. Meanwhile, Staley, exhibiting her Philly roots, was not just a guest of the ceremony but also a beacon of support for her hometown team. Her appearance at the game is fresh off the Gamecocks' NCAA championship win against Iowa on April 6.
But the ringing of the bell was not the only highlight. In a warm-up area away from the public eye, a heartwarming exchange took place. Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks shared a hug with Staley before taking the court.
Fans online and in the stadium were touched by the genuine interaction, quickly sharing the moment across social platforms.
Adding to the game’s basketball star-studded moments, Staley was seen with Allen Iverson during the pre-game festivities, as well as sitting courtside with 76ers legend Julius Erving.
Dawn Staley is no stranger to Philly's sports scene, having built a storied career in the city as both a player and a coach. From 2000 to 2008. Staley coached at Temple University in Philadelphia, where she was named Philadelphia's “Best College Coach” in Philadelphia Magazine's “Best of Philly” edition, per Lulu Kesin of the Greenville News.
Her frequent sporting of Philadelphia Eagles jerseys and her unwavering support for the 76ers are testaments to her undiluted passion for the city's sports culture.
Her presence at the game follows a series of social media posts where Staley's unfiltered reactions to the 76ers' postseason run have been on full display. Though now a South Carolina resident, Staley has stayed true to her Philadelphia roots.
Whether or not the ringing of the bell will sway Game 4’s outcome is a matter of superstition, but Staley's embodiment of Philadelphia's fighting spirit was unmistakably real and felt by all in attendance.
The Knicks currently hold a 2-1 lead, making Game 4 a crucial equalizer for the 76ers.