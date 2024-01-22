MiLaysia Fulwiley's career-high 21 points propel South Carolina to a dominant win over Texas A&M.

The No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball team, led by freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley, routed Texas A&M with a score of 99-64 on Sunday. Fulwiley, coming off the bench, scored a career-high 21 points, showcasing her as an emerging as a key player for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley didn't hold back her praise for Fulwiley.

“She (Fulwiley) was confident,” Staley said, as reported by Kristie Rieken of the Associated press. “When a player is confident some magical things can happen.”

The Gamecocks were relentless from the start, establishing a 31-point lead by halftime and extending it to 34 after three quarters. Kamilla Cardoso contributed 17 points and secured 13 rebounds, while Sania Feagin also added 15 points. Fulwiley's scoring prowess was on full display, capping the second quarter with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

For Texas A&M, Endyia Rogers scored 21 points, but it wasn't enough to challenge South Carolina's dominance. The Aggies, now standing at 14-4 and 2-3 in the conference, have lost three of their last five games. They struggled particularly in the first quarter, trailing 25-8 as they made only 2 of 19 shots.

Texas A&M coach Joni Taylor acknowledged her team's shortcomings, citing a lack of aggression and timidity as factors in their defeat.

“If you don’t do what you’re supposed to do that’s how they’re going to look,” Texas A&M coach Joni Taylor said. “I think we came out timid. We weren’t aggressive on either side of the basketball.”

Despite the Gamecocks being the only remaining undefeated women's college basketball team (17-0, 5-0 in the SEC), Dawn Staley believes there's room for improvement. She referenced their practice sessions, indicating that while the team sometimes shows lapses, their overall connectivity remains strong.

“Practice grounds us, it really does. So we don’t know if the team that sometimes practices the way that they do will show up in games and it does show up in little (spurts). But I think for the most part we’re connected, we’ve got a good group,” Staley said. “They just want to win. They don’t care who does what. They just want to win at the end of the day.”

South Carolina has now won four consecutive games against Texas A&M and 11 of the last 12 in the series. The Gamecocks' next challenge will be a much-anticipated matchup on Thursday against No. 10 LSU, which promises to be a test of their unbeaten run.