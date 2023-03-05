South Carolina has been the team to beat all season in college hoops and Fan Duel is treating them that way.

Right now, the betting service is offering a line that has the 31-0 Gamecocks favored at -155 to win the national title compared to the rest of the field at +115. The team has only lost once in the last two seasons with their lone defeat coming against Kentucky in last year’s SEC Championship. South Carolina ended up winning the national tournament later that month.

In February, Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley was asked if she thought the team was thinking about its status as an undefeated squad and if losing in the SEC tournament last year gave South Carolina motivation heading into the national tournament in 2022. She pushed back on that idea, saying the team will be ready throughout the postseason.

“I just talked to our players about this today,” Staley said at the time. “We don’t need a loss to make a push. Last year did we need it? Maybe. I don’t know. But it happened. And it was a push that helped us.”

South Carolina has had multiple nail biters this season. Stanford took the Gamecocks to overtime last November while Ole Miss, who the team stampeded on yesterday, almost upset them before the SEC tournament. However, Staley iterated her team is focused on what is important: being prepared regardless of what the team or their opponent’s records might be.

“They’re not coming into practice thinking, ‘Oh, we’re undefeated,’” Staley said of her team. “It’s not something in the forefront of their minds. Even when we played as close as we did in the overtime game at Ole Miss, they never flinched. They didn’t think about it. They just went into the mode of, ‘We’ve just got to do whatever it takes to win, however many minutes that is.’”

South Carolina will face Tennessee in this year’s SEC Championship.