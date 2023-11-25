The South Carolina Gamecocks have arguably the best backcourt in the country with Te-Hina Pao Pao and Raven Johnson.

The South Carolina Gamecocks under head coach Dawn Staley have become a national powerhouse. While the team may have lost several key players to the WNBA from last year’s team, Staley’s group of returners and transfers have not missed a beat. They are currently ranked the No. 1 team in the country and are undefeated behind their star backcourt of Te-Hina Pao Pao and Raven Johnson. After their most recent win, a 101-19 dismantling of Mississippi Valley State, both Johnson and Pao Pao spoke about their chemistry in the South Carolina backcourt.

“Raven’s like a go, go, go type of person, I’m like a stop, relax type of person, play with pace,” Pao Pao said. “She always has her head on a swivel, so when you’re running she’s gonna find you. I just think we compliment very well with each other. I love playing with her, she’s just been a joy to play with.”

Johnson also added her thoughts on her new South Carolina backcourt partner.

“I love play with Pao. This summer she was actually teaching me how to change of speed, how to go fast, slow and I can just find her. I know her sweet spots and I’m like, Pao, come on I got you, I’m gonna get you another one. I love playing with Pao.”

Raven Johnson is in her third season with South Carolina, but only second being able to play as she redshirted her initial freshman year in 2021-22. Te-Hina Pao Pao is in her first season with South Carolina after entering the transfer portal. She had played the first three season of her college career at Oregon.