South Carolina guard Raven Johnson placed her name in the school’s history books with her single game assist record.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have become one of the elite women’s basketball programs in the country under head coach Dawn Staley. So far, South Carolina has rolled to a 3-0 start to the 2023-24 NCAA season and they’ve won those games by an average of 45.3 points per game. They’re the No. 1 ranked team in the country and a favorite to make a deep NCAA Tournament run. During their most recent win, 109-40 against Clemson, Raven Johnson moved into South Carolina history books with her amazing assist record as per ESPN Stats&Info.

Raven Johnson racked up a career-high 17 assists vs Clemson in the South Carolina 109-40 win. That is the 2nd-most assists in a game in South Carolina history and the most by any D-I player in a game this season. The 17 assists are the most by any SEC player since 2005. pic.twitter.com/j8g2Uoz6Cc — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 17, 2023

Raven Johnson’s stat line of 17 assists in South Carolina’s win against Clemson is the second most assists in a single game in Gamecocks history. In addition to her 17 assists, she also finished with six points and eight rebounds.

Johnson is a redshirt sophomore having suffered a season ending knee injury during the 2021-22 season during which South Carolina won the national championship. Last season, Johnson emerged as a key player off the Gamecocks bench.

Through the Gamecocks first two games of the season, excluding the Clemson game, Johnson has been averaging 9.5 points per game, 2.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 44.4 percent shooting from the the field and 50 percent shooting from the three point line.

Johnson was a highly-touted recruit when she committed to South Carolina. She was considered the top point guard in the country for the class of 2021. As a senior in high school, she was the 2021 Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year and a McDonalds All-American selection.

South Carolina lost quite a few key players to the WNBA from last season’s team but they have not missed a beat so far.