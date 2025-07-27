The Dallas Cowboys always seem to have some sort of drama floating around them, and this training camp is no different. While the Cowboys are gearing up for the 2025-26 season, star pass rusher Micah Parsons' contract situation is all anyone can talk about.

Parsons still has not signed an extension as he prepares to enter the final year of his rookie deal despite being one of the top edge rushers, and players overall, in the entire NFL. However, he still reported to camp and is going through practice as usual despite that cloud hanging over him and the franchise as a whole.

Cowboys fans are obviously anxious about the whole situation and want to see their franchise player paid so he can stick around for the long haul in Dallas. However, on Sunday, Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones dismissed those fans and seemed to put the ball back in Parsons' court with regard to the extension, via Jon Matocha of The Athletic.

“It doesn’t change anything,” Jones said of the fans calling for Parsons to be paid. “We want to pay Micah too. He’s gotta want to be paid.”

The Cowboys' training camp started off on an interesting note, with Jerry Jones seemingly taking an unnecessary shot at Parsons by saying that he was injured last season, so there is no guarantee that Dallas would get the return on investment from giving him a big contract. Of course, that is always a risk, but putting down your best player for something that is largely out of his control doesn't seem like the best approach.

Parsons is understandably getting impatient with the way the Cowboys are handling this, as other star edge rushers such as TJ Watt and Maxx Crosby have been recently paid the big bucks, among others. Now, the former Penn State star wants to get his due before he starts the final year of his deal.

It will be fascinating to see how the rest of this story develops if the standoff continues into the preseason and even the regular season, but for now Cowboys fans can still hold out hope that something will get done in the near future.