South Florida football won their first bowl game in six years last season, but they may not have the opportunity to follow up on that success in 2024. The Bulls are currently 4-5 with three matchups left on their schedule. They need two wins to become bowl-eligible, and with sub-.500 competition on the horizon, the team will have a solid chance to reach that benchmark once again. Though, fans would probably feel more comfortable if their No. 1 quarterback was healthy.

Byrum Brown, the man who led South Florida to a 45-0 victory in the 2023 Boca Raton Bowl over Syracuse, will be stuck on the sidelines for Saturday's road game against Charlotte (3-6). Bryce Archie will make another start, according to Action Network's Brett McMurphy. Brown has not played since suffering a foot injury in a 45-10 loss to Tulane on Sept. 28.

South Florida must discover its offensive identity without Byrum Brown

Archie has thrown for 1,021 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 56.1 percent of his passes this season. Brown was struggling himself in the first few weeks from a passing standpoint, managing only 167 yards per game and posting a 59.1 completion percentage, but he can make a big impact with his legs. The junior QB has 259 rushing yards and three TDs in five games.

South Florida could use some explosiveness in its offense right now. Alex Golesh's squad is being plagued by slow starts, failing to score in the first quarter in five consecutive games, per McMurphy. It is time to wake up. The program has come too far in the last year to just take a step back, even if it is only a small one.

Fans patiently waited for competitive football and are desperate to see the Bulls punch their ticket to another bowl game. If Archie and company cannot get the job done in Charlotte, then South Florida will have to beat both Tulsa (3-7) and Rice (3-7) to end the season on a positive note. Opening kickoff for Saturday's showdown with the 49ers begins at 3:30 p.m. ET.