By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

South Florida football junior running back Brian Battie made the decision to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, the Athletic senior writer Max Olson wrote in a Friday tweet.

“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Bulls Nation and our amazing supporters as a USF athlete over the last three years,” Battie wrote in a Friday tweet. “It has been an incredible journey and I learned a lot on and off the field.

“Thank you to my coaches, old and new, and my brothers that I shared the field with. It was a privilege to be part of this football family.”

Battie led the FBS is with just above 1,900 all-purpose yards while earning a spot on the All-American team as a kick returner in 2021. He would become the sixth 1,000-yard rusher in program history in 2022, racking up 98.8 yards per game as he rushed for just under 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns, according to the team’s website. It would be the sixth-best rushing season in program history.

He would be the second All-American selection in South Florida football history and the first since defensive end George Selvie in 2007. Selvie earned an astounding 58 total tackles, 45 solo tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks three years before he was selected in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL draft by the St. Louis Rams.

South Florida went 1-11 this season, taking a 42-20 win over Howard University and nearly defeating Florida in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Battie joins junior offensive lineman Dustyn Hall and senior wide receiver Xavier Weaver as the most recent South Florida football players to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to 247Sports. The Bulls earned four commitments, including sophomore edge rusher Lloyd Summerall and Costal Carolina freshman quarterback Bryce Archie, in the month of December while six players either put their name into or found a new home through the portal.