Southern University hosts Savannah State University in a weekend football matchup this Saturday at 7 p.m. The Southern Jaguars aim to avenge their 21-7 week one loss vs. McNeese State University. On the other hand, Savannah State aims to secure a victory in their first game of the 2024 season.

The Jaguars showcased a solid defensive effort in their season opener despite their loss. The McNeese State Cowboys are a Division 1 FBS team who is set to play Texas University tomorrow and have competed with powerhouses such as Florida University. The Jaguars defense held the Cowboys to only 108 passing yards on 23 attempts.

However, their is one thing that the Jaguars look to clean up vs Savannah State, their run defense. In their game last weekend, the Jaguars allowed 164 yards on the ground. Furthermore, all three of McNeese State's touchdowns came on the ground.

Such information will be key to the Tiger's ears as they prepare for tomorrow's matchup. The Tigers look to lean on a strong running game in 2024 behind the hands of senior dual-threat quarterback Jadon Adams and Shamarcus Poole. Both members of the dynamic backfield duo were selected to the 2024 All-SIAC team in addition to senior wide receiver Da'Shun Mitchell.

While the Tigers have not participated in game-time action yet, the team participated in a live scrimmage this past weekend. With a strong group of veterans, the Tigers hope to improve upon their 2-8 record in 2023.

Another key matchup in tomorrow's game lies between Southern University's offense and Savannah State's defense. Similar to the offense, the Tiger's have another trio of preseason All-SIAC selections on defense. Nathaniel Chisholm (2nd-team), Deandre Creary (1st team), and Ahlik Booker (2nd team) all look to contribute to a suffocating Tigers defense.

Conversely, the Jaguars main goal will be getting back into an offensive rhythm. The Jaguars totaled less than 200 total yards of offense in their matchup vs. McNeese state this past weekend.

While different, each team shares a common goal in tomorrow's matchup. The Jaguars kickoff against the Tigers at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium.