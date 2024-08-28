Preseason is a time for teams to showcase their young talent. The bright stars of the league use this time to prove they belong on the team and to other teams they’re NFL-ready. Now that the dust has settled and teams are finalizing their 53-man rosters, the Chicago Bears have made cuts they deem essential for success.

Ja’Tyre Carter, the 6-foot-3, 311-pound offensive lineman from Southern University, has been waived by the Chicago Bears, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Carter was selected by the Bears in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 226 overall pick and spent the last two seasons with Chicago as a reserve guard. Despite the Bears finishing the preseason with one of their best records at 4-0, including a win over the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, Carter was unable to prove himself.

Carter made history at the 2022 NFL draft as the first player drafted from Southern University since 2004. His impressive pro day performance boosted his draft stock and drew attention from NFL owners. Carter was eventually drafted by the Bears with the 226th pick in the 7th round.

According to Wilson, “The offensive tackle ran the 40-yard dash in 5.02 and 5.04 seconds at 6-foot-3, 312 pounds. He recorded a 34.5-inch vertical leap and a 9’3″ broad jump. Additionally, Carter completed 21 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, improving upon his NFL Scouting Combine numbers of 5.13 and 5.16 in the 40-yard dash in Indianapolis.”

Carter spoke with Corey Rholdon of WBRZ2 news before being drafted in 2022. “They were like, ‘man, you 300-and-something pounds, you aren’t supposed to jump on 30-foot vertical. Man that’s crazy. You just crazy,’ and I’d be like, ‘you know, like, I just put in the work,'” Carter said.

Teams are reportedly interested in the offensive lineman, but no announcements have been made regarding his next steps.