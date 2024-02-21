Monday's game between the two schools erupted into chaos immediately afterward.

The Southland Conference announced that four Texas A&M University-Commerce basketball players and four University of the Incarnate Word basketball players will be suspended for flagrant unsportsmanlike actions following the A&M-Commerce and UIW men’s basketball game on Monday, February 19:

There was an INSANE brawl after the Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M Commerce game 😳 pic.twitter.com/mApexWQMt4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 20, 2024

Both teams were lining up on the sidelines to exchange handshakes when what seemingly was a peaceful way to end a heated battle on the court turned into an all-out brawl. It was like a rugby scrum out there on the floor, with players from both sides either trying to hurt each other or pacify the situation.

“The Southland Conference Board of Directors has set clear expectations for sportsmanship and behavior of our student-athletes, coaches, and spectators during and after competitions. Unfortunately, these expectations were not met on Monday night, and the Southland Conference will not tolerate any unsportsmanlike behavior,” said Commissioner Chris Grant. “I would like to extend our appreciation to A&M-Commerce Athletics Director Jim Curry and UIW Athletics Director Richard Duran for their unwavering partnership and diligent resolution of this matter.”

The following suspensions were announced on Wednesday afternoon by the Conference office. For A&M-Commerce, forward Jerome Brewer, Jr., guard Ant Abraham, and forward Kwo Agwa will be suspended for three games while guard Prince Davies will be suspended for one game. Point guard Elijah Davis of the University of the Incarnate Word will be suspended three games, while guard Alex Anderson, center Gabe Beny Til, and forward Marcus Glover will be suspended two games each.

These suspensions will take place immediately.

It's not clear in the video who started the fight or what instigated it, but as for the game, it was Texas A&M Commerce that came away with the victory, 76-72.