What a wild night in college basketball.

Normally, any game featuring either the Texas A&M Commerce or the Incarnate Word doesn't command much attention. Not today and certainly not this Monday night, as the two teams had an epic brawl just after their meeting. The Texas A&M Commerce vs Incarnate Word fight video has gone viral, stealing attention in the sports world.

There was an INSANE brawl after the Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M Commerce game 😳 pic.twitter.com/mApexWQMt4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 20, 2024

Both teams were lining up on the sidelines to exchange handshakes when what seemingly was a peaceful way to end a heated battle on the court turned into an all-out brawl. It was like a rugby scrum out there on the floor, with players from both sides either trying to hurt each other or pacify the situation. This Texas A&M Commerce vs Incarnate Word fight will go down as one of the craziest on-court scuffles in recent memory and there's a good chance that suspensions and other forms of punishments will get handed out once the review of the ending is done.

It's not clear in the video who started the fight or what instigated it, but as for the game, it was Texas A&M Commerce that came away with the victory, 76-72. Alonzo Dodd led the way for the Lions with 20 points, while Kalen Williams chipped in 16 points. The Cardinals, on the other hand, got 18 points from Josh Morgan off the bench. Texas A&M Commerce leaned also on its outside shooting to repulse Incarnate Word, as the Cardinals went 12-for-30 from behind the arc.

Texas A&M Commerce will next face the Nicholls Colonels on Saturday, while Incarnate Word will look to recover on the same day aginst the McNeese Cowboys.