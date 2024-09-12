A new Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 Update dropped, but this small hotfix only serves as a small patch as a bigger one will arrive soon, according to the developers. For now, this hotfix addresses stability issues to prevent crashes. Without further ado, let’s check out everything new in the latest Space Marine 2 hotfix.

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 Update – Hotfix 2.1 Patch Notes

Crashes and bug fixes

Fixed some rare possible crashes when starting the game

Fixed a rare possible crash that occured during the first cutscene

Fixed several other rare crashes

Fixed several rare bugs that were causing soft locks in the story mode

PC Only

Optimized CPU behavior on high end CPUs

Firstly, this update addressed several crashing issues that occurred for all players. These crashes sometimes occurred when starting the game, or even during the first cutscene. Additionally, several other rare crashes have been addressed. Hopefully, you should be able to boot up the game now with less crashes in general.

The developers also made another fix for PC players. They optimized the CPU behavior on high-end CPUs to hopefully improve the game’s performance.

Big Update Coming Soon for Space Marine 2

Publisher Focus Entertainment confirmed a bigger update was on the way, adding more content for players. This includes:

Ultra Wide Support

Private PVE lobbies

Sparring area

Firstly, the Ultra Wide Monitor Support should make the game longer on specific setups. But the biggest changes come in the form of a new Sparring Arena and Private PvE lobbies. The former adds a new location to the battle barge, while the latter gives you an easier way to play with friends.

At the time of writing, Space Marine 2 does not let you create a private PvE lobby. Although you can invite friends, you’re prone to having random users join your lobby. We look forward to seeing everything in Space Marine 2’s first major update.

Space Marine 2 runs well on our end, but one issue seems to be connecting with other players online. Turning Crossplay off either does not seem to help. Hopefully, this issue is addressed in the next update. But in the meantime, we can at least say that Space Marine 2 has been quite an enjoyable experience. And with new free content on the horizon, there’ll be even more reasons to come back and fight the slaves of Chaos.

