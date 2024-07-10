Spain's Euro 2024 semi-final win over France was thrilling for the team and their fans. The 2-1 victory secured Spain's place in the final, but the celebration took a turn for the worse when Alvaro Morata suffered an unexpected injury.

Morata, a key player for Spain, was celebrating the win with his teammates when a security guard chasing a pitch invader accidentally collided with him. The guard slid into Morata, causing a blow to the striker's knee. The incident happened on Tuesday, right after the match ended.

Concerns for Alvaro Morata's Fitness

Morata was clearly in pain after the collision. He was seen struggling as he walked off the field, raising concerns about his fitness for the final. The 31-year-old striker is an important part of Spain's squad, and any injury could impact their performance in the final match.

Spain's medical team will assess Morata's condition to determine the severity of the injury. Fans and teammates alike are hoping that he will recover in time to play in the final on Sunday. Morata's presence on the field is crucial for Spain, as his experience and skill have been vital throughout the tournament.

Spain's coach, Luis de la Fuente, will closely monitor Morata's recovery. The team is preparing for the final and needs all its key players to be in top form. The injury scare has added an element of uncertainty to their preparations, but the team remains optimistic.

Looking ahead to the Euro 2024 final

While Morata focuses on his recovery, Spain will watch with interest as England takes on the Netherlands in the other semi-final on Wednesday. The outcome of that match will determine who Spain will face in the final. England and the Netherlands are strong teams, and Spain must be at their best to secure the championship.

Spain's journey to the final has been impressive. They have shown skill, determination, and teamwork throughout the tournament. The victory over France was a significant achievement, and the team is now just one step away from lifting the trophy.

The final promises to be an exciting match, with Spain aiming to win their fourth European Championship. The team has a rich history in the competition and is known for its attacking style and solid defense. Luis de la Fuente's leadership has been instrumental in guiding the team to this point, and he will be hoping for a complete squad, including a fit Alvaro Morata, to face their final challenge.

Spain's semi-final win over France was a moment of joy marred by Alvaro Morata's injury scare. As the team prepares for the final, all eyes will be on Morata's recovery. Spain is determined to overcome this hurdle and perform stellar in the final. Fans around the world are eagerly waiting to see if Morata will take the field and help lead Spain to victory. The final match is set to be a thrilling conclusion to an exciting tournament, with Spain hoping to emerge as the champions of Euro 2024.