In Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, You can get Dragon Balls and Summon Shenron, Super Shenron, or Porunga to grant you wishes. These wishes can unlock new characters, outfits, Ability items, Zeni, and more depending on which dragon you summon. However, not everybody knows how to get Dragon Balls and make a wish. Therefore, we created a guide on how to get Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero.

How Do You Get Dragon Balls & Summon Shenron in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero?

To summon Shenron, Porunga, or Super Shenron in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, you must collect seven dragon balls. However, each dragon has their own respective set of Dragon Balls. For example, you need seven Dragon Balls (Super Shenron) to summon Super Shenron. But how do you get balls for each set?

How to Get Shenron Dragon Balls

Firstly, players can complete several in-game challenges, all of which reward you with Dragon Balls. They include:

Complete 1 Bonus Battle Complete 5 Training Session Battles Create a Custom Battle Win 10 Battles in Goku’s Saga Play 3 Offline Battles Perform 10 Ultimate Blasts Edit Player Card



Additionally, players can also farm Dragon Balls by playing matches. However, the chance of receiving a dragon ball is pretty low, and you’ll need to play several matches in hopes of earning one. Some players recommend playing on out-of-bounds maps like the World Tournament map and aiming for quick victories.

Regardless, this seems to be the main method for unlocking them, after you complete the challenges.

How Do You Summon Porunga in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero?

Play offline 1v1 matches for a chance to earn Porunga Dragon Balls in Sparking Zero. However, the chances of unlocking these Dragon Balls are incredibly low. Therefore, if you want to farm for them, try using low-HP characters on out-of-bound maps. Like we mentioned above, the World Tournament map is small, making it easy to secure a quick victory.

How Do You Summon Super Shenron in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero?

As of writing, there are only three ways to summon Super Shenron at launch:

Receive a full set of Super Dragon Balls automatically (Ultimate Edition owners only)

Complete Goku’s Episode Battle

Complete Future Trunks’ Episode Battle

If you do not own the Ultimate Edition, you will only be able to summon Super Shenron twice. Thankfully, you only technically need him twice if you want to unlock new characters. But what else can each Dragon grant you? And more importantly, where do you summon them?

Where Do You Summon Shenron, Porunga, or Super Shenron?

Players can summon a dragon in the “Come Forth…” Menu, where you’ll see Dende and Goku on Kami’s Lookout.

What Can you Wish For With The Dragon Balls in Sparking Zero?

Players can wish for the following items in Sparking Zero:

WISH Dragon Reward I want more Zeni Shenron, Porunga, Super Shenron Zeni (Currency) I want you to raise my Player Level Shenron, Porunga, Super Shenron Experience Points I want more Titles Shenron, Porunga, Super Shenron New player card titles I want new Outfits Shenron, Super Shenron Character Outfits I want to complete an Episode Battle Shenron Dragon Orb I want Ability Items Porunga, Super Shenron Ability Items I want more Characters Super Shenron Goku Black or Fused Zamasu

Perhaps the most important wishes are for more characters, so you can use them in offline battles. If you really want Goku Black or Fused Zamasu, make sure to only wish for more characters when you summon Super Shenron.

If there’s an Episode Battle that’s really giving you trouble, wish for a Dragon Orb from Shenron. These makes battles much easier, and may be necessary for you to complete certain Episode Battles. You need to complete Goku’s or Trunks’ Episode Battles to earn Super Shenron’s Dragon Balls. Therefore, a Dragon Orb might be necessary to complete that objective.

After that, you can really wish for whatever you want. I prefer wishing for Outfits, so that the new character skins make each fight fresh. However, if you really want new Ability items, wish for those. The one item I least recommend wishing for is Zeni. It’s easy to earn and really isn’t worth spending a wish on.

Player Titles are nice to have if you like cosmetics, but they’re not overly important. Nevertheless, it’s worth wishing for these when you have nothing else to wish for.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about how to get Dragon Balls in Sparking Zero and summon Shenron. We wish you luck in earning them quickly so you can make more wishes and unlock more content.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.