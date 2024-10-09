Dragon Ball Sparking Zero's Episode Battle Mode features “What If” Scenarios referred to as Sparking Episodes. You can unlock These special missions by making certain choices or meeting certain conditions. All eight playable story characters have their own Sparking Episodes, which you can unlock throughout the campaign. Therefore, we created a list of all Sparking Episodes and how to unlock them.

All Goku Sparking Episodes in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero & How To Unlock Them

Pushing The Limit Chapter: 1 Choose to fight with Piccolo in “The Earth's Mightiest Duo?” Defeat Raditz as quickly as possible in the mission “Rematch & Result”

Side by Side Chapter: 1 Choose to go alone in “The Earth's Mightiest Duo?” Defeat Raditz as quickly as possible in the mission “Raditz vs. Turtle School”

The Changing Future Chapter: 3 Choose the option to help during “Hyperbolic Time Chamber” Defeat Cell and avoid his Solar Flare attack



Your first Sparking Episodes can be unlocked in Chapter 1 as Goku. After Raditz appears, you need to decide whether you travel with Piccolo or go alone. Regardless, of your choice, you need to defeat Raditz as quickly as possible to unlock the Sparking Episode. Depending on what you did, you'll unlock either the “Pushing the Limit” arc, or “Side by Side arc”.

Additionally, Goku can unlock a third Sparking Episode, “Changing The Future”, in Chapter 3. When waiting at Korrin's tower, Goku can decide to assist Piccolo in fighting Cell. Although not technically labeled a Sparking Episode, it's still worthwhile to experience.

How To Unlock Vegeta Sparking Episodes in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Parental Bond Chapter: 2 In the mission “Wind-Up Doll”, defeat Android 18 as fast as possible Defeat Super Trunks in the mission “Vegeta and Trunks”

Number One Spot Chapter: 3 Choose the option to shake off the brainwashing in “Vegeta's Wicked Heart”



Firstly, Vegeta can unlock his first Sparking Episode, “Parental Bond”, in Chapter 2. Overall, you must defeat Android 18 in the level “Wind-Up Doll” as fast as possible. To continue this arc, you will need to defeat Super Trunks in the mission “Vegeta and Trunks”.

Lastly, Vegeta's final Sparking Episode can be unlocked by shaking off Babidi's brainwashing in “Vegeta's Wicked Heart”.

All Gohan Sparking Episodes in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero & How to Unlock Them

The Strongest Warrior Chapter: 5 Defeat the Frieza Soldier in “Defend Earth from the Frieza Force” Deal as much damage to Frieza as possible before the timer runs out



Overall, Gohan possesses only one Sparking Episode in Sparking Zero, but it's a long one. Unlocking it requires you to defeat the Frieza Soldier and damage Frieza as much as possible in the mission “Defend Earth from the Frieza Force”. This unlocks one of the longest arcs in the game, so prepare yourself.

How To Unlock Piccolo Sparking Episodes in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Piccolo's Struggle Chapter: 2 Defeat Frieza as fast as possible in the mission “Piccolo Returns to his birthplace”

A Mentor's Guidance Chapter: 3 Choose to support Goku in “Faint Unease”



Piccolo has two total Sparking Episodes. Firstly, you can unlock “Piccolo's Struggle” by defeating Frieza in the Chapter 2 Mission “Piccolo Returns to his Birthplace”. Like the other missions listed above, you need to defeat Frieza as fast as possible. Lastly, to unlock a Mentor's Guidance, just choose to help Goku in the level “Faint Unease”.

All Future Trunks Sparking Episodes in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero & How to Unlock Them

Embarking Toward Tomorrow Chapter: 6 Choose to stay and train with the others in the level “Trunks' Choice” Defeat Piccolo, Gohan, and Vegeta quickly Choose to “Stick with Gohan”

Inherited Pride Chapter: 6 Choose to stay and train with the others in the level “Trunks' Choice” Defeat Piccolo, Gohan, and Vegeta quickly Choose to “Follow Vegeta”

Shining Hope Chapter: 6 Defeat all enemies in “Twisted World” as fast possible



All three of Trunks' Sparking Episodes can be unlocked in Chapter 6. On the mission “Trunks' Choice”, you must choose to stay in the present and train with the others. This difficult mission requires you to face off against Vegeta, Gohan, and Piccolo quickly. Many players recommend using the Dragon Orb here, which may assist you in meeting all conditions.

After completing the battle, you'll have one of two choices. You can either join Gohan (which unlocks Embarking Toward Tomorrow) or Vegeta (Inherited Pride). Lastly, to unlock the Shining Hope arc, you need to defeat all enemies in the Twisted World Mission as fast as possible.

How To Unlock Frieza Sparking Episodes in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Fall of The Saiyans Chapter: 5 Defeat Goku without Transforming “Legendary Super Saiyan”

Frieza Force Joins The Fray Chapter: 5 Defeat Goku and Vegeta within the time limits Select King Cold as a Team Member when Beerus offers you a choice



Overall, Frieza has two different Sparking Episodes he can unlock. Firstly, to unlock Fall of the Saiyans, you must defeat Goku without transforming in the Chapter 5 mission, “Legendary Super Saiyan”. The other episode is called “Frieza Force joins the party”. To unlock it, you need to Defeat Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta within the time limit.

Furthermore, select King Cold when Beerus allows you bring a member with you. You can always pick the other members later, but this one unlocks both the Sparking Episode and trophy.

All Goku Black Sparking Episodes in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Proof of Justice Defeat Goku and Vegeta in the mission “Act Three Begins”



To get Goku Black's Sparking Episode, defeat Goku and Vegeta in the mission “Act Three Begins”. Normally, you're supposed to just survive this mission. However, you must actually defeat them in order to earn the special episode.

How To Unlock Jiren Sparking Episodes in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

True Strength Choose to “wait and see” in the mission “Saiyan Rampage”



Lastly, Jiren's “True Strength” Sparking Episode can be unlocked by deciding to “Wait and See” in the mission “Saiyan Rampage”. Instead of defeating Kale, you wait to see what happens, which unlocks a whole new arc for you to enjoy.

However, this arc can be pretty difficult. Thankfully, Jiren is a powerful character with many great abilities to use. Additionally, he possesses an ability to heal himself, though make sure you use it far away yourself from your opponent.

Overall, that includes every Sparking Episode in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero's Episode Battle mode. We hope this guide helped you in unlocking all of them. Preparer yourself, though, for some of these What If Arcs take some time to complete. But they also create a brand new way to experience the awesome story of Dragon Ball.

