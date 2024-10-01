When Cameron Brink returns for her second season in the league with the Los Angeles Sparks, she’ll be sporting some new hardware on her finger. Brink announced on Instagram that she is officially engaged, and it all happened in Paris. She posted a picture alongside her now-fiance, Ben Felter, showing off her engagement ring and also of him kneeling down to propose, with the Instagram caption saying, “Yes in every lifetime.”

Expand Tweet

Many of the WNBA stars congratulated Brink on her engagement, including Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull, Lexie Brown, and Sabrina Ionescu. Angel Reese commented under Brink’s post saying “STOPPPP congrats bby.”

Cameron Brink will be a big part of the Sparks’ future

Cameron Brink was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 15 games after her season was cut short after she suffered an ACL injury.

During her rookie season, Brink did an interview talking about the challenge of winning in the league.

“I think, especially this year, I’m learning how hard it is to win. It is extremely hard. So every single game is going to be a battle.” Brink said. “What I’m learning from the vets is that they show up every day with an amazing attitude and the willingness to help the rookies.”

Brink will have to win next season with a new coach after the Sparks fired Curt Miller. The Sparks finished the season with an 8-32 record, which was one game behind the Dallas Wings for the worst record in the league. In two seasons with the Sparks, Miller led the team to a 22-55 record, while missing the playoffs both times. Despite the lack of success, Miller should receive a lot of interest from other teams around the team who will need a new coach next season.