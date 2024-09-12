LOS ANGELES – The WNBA has seen a surge in growth and popularity this season, but with that has also come darker undertones. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert was recently asked about the racism and hatred that was permeated WNBA social media circles and she gave an answer that left a lot to be desired. She later put out a different statement amid outcry from players, media and fans alike. Following the Los Angeles Sparks’ loss to the Seattle Storm on Wednesday, head coach Curt Miller let his feelings be known about the issues at hand.

“There’s no place for racism, there’s no place for bigotry, there’s no place for the hatred that we’ve seen from a lot of different fan bases. It’s incredible where women’s basketball is right now. . .it is at an all-time high. And it’s truly special and a humbling honor to be involved with,” Miller said. “But I’ve also seen some ugliness this year that there’s no place for. The games is in an insanely good place and only rising. And so we can’t tear it down from within with people that love this game also. There’s just no place.”

The WNBA commissioner was asked specifically about the supposed rivalry between top rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark and how the online harassment stemmed from each players’ respective fanbase. Engelbert seemingly tap-danced around the issue instead saying that rivalries are what’s going to help the WNBA grow.

Engelbert’s initial response drew sharp criticism from multiple players including Breanna Stewart. And when given the opportunity to drop his own take, Curt Miller did not hold back, citing personal reasons.

“For someone like myself who’s also a part of a marginalized group, the hatred that I get, according to the DM people that are nameless, I’m a bad coach because of my sexuality. Not because I have a bad timeout, or a bad night, or called the wrong coverage or played the wrong people,” Miller said. “It motivates me so I won’t turn off my damn DM because some keyboard warrior thinks that’s cool. I already got it tonight. There’s just no place for it.”

WNBA commissioner issues statement following comments



After drawing heat from focusing on the rivalry aspect and not the hatred that’s accompanied it, Engelbert took to social media herself to condemn the racism and bigotry that’s flooded social media.

Sparks coach Curt Miller acknowledged that he isn’t always glued to his phone so he’s not always aware of who’s said what. But he did reveal that after almost every game, he’s harassed online by faceless accounts calling him a bad coach simply because of his sexuality.

“It makes me more hungrier than ever to keep representing that there is a place for my group, a gay male in professional sports can impact the next generation of someone that’s scared to death right now at their home that they can be who they truly are and love sports and can be good in sports,” Miller said. “But I care about how these women are being treated in this league and the ugliness from some angles that are coming in our league, there’s just no place for it. . .we have a special league and it’s got to stop.”