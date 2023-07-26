The Los Angeles Sparks have started out the 2023 season in a difficult spot, with a 7-15 record heading into Tuesday night's tilt with the Indiana Fever. The Sparks' forward Dearica Hamby did her best to entertain viewers at home, however, by showing off her incredible fashion sense along with her daughter Amaya.

The Sparks made a crucial move recently that has WNBA fans talking. Hamby was previously in the news over alleged mistreatment during pregnancy as a member of the Las Vegas Aces.

The Sparks forward could be seen smiling at television cameras as the camera panned to her elegant young daughter, who flashed a smile and a hand gesture of her own while showing off an adorable fit that would make Russell Westbrook blush.

It’s the matching sets for us 😍 Obsessed with @dearicamarie’s matching fit with her children ahead of the @la_sparks matchup against the Indiana Fever at 10pm/ET on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/VT6eFErLsm — WNBA (@WNBA) July 26, 2023

“That's what I'm talking about. A woman modeling family in the W! That other stuff ain't cool!” one commenter said in response to the video.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hamby is currently fourth on the Sparks in scoring with a 9.5 average points per game total. She has also grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game while dishing out 1.9 assists per game and averaging nearly one steal per game.

Hamby previously accused her former team the Aces of “traumatizing” her in an emotional Instagram post. She said she was “met with coldness, disrespect, and disregard from members of management.” A league investigation led to a suspension of two games for Aces head coach Becky Hammon over “Respect in the Workplace” violations.

The Sparks forward has been bringing her son Legend to games along with Amaya as she continues to juggle motherhood and WNBA competition.

She said last month she's doing her best to find balance amid her hectic lifestyle situations.

“This is all I really know,” Hamby said to CBSSports.com. “Maybe in hindsight when I'll look back after I'm done playing I'll be like ‘that was exhausting what you were doing,' but it's the only way I know.”