The WNBA issued their ruling regarding their active investigation into the Las Vegas Aces. The league gave Aces head coach Becky Hammon a two-game suspension and also stripped the team of their 2025 first round draft pick. They don’t have a 2024 draft pick due to a trade. The WNBA had launched an investigation into the Aces regarding possible mistreatment of former player Dearica Hamby and on allegations of impermissible benefits to players during this past free agency period. The Aces managed to add two-time WNBA champion Candace Parker and Alysha Clark to a team that had just won the 2022 championship. Hamby has since been traded to the Los Angeles Sparks, but at a recent media availability, Hamby responded to the ruling via John W. Davis of The Southern California News Group.

Los Angeles Sparks All-Star Dearica Hamby shares her thoughts on the WNBA’s investigation into her allegations of workplace misconduct during her recent pregnancy against Las Vegas Aces. Hamby’s motivation to play this season are her two children. Hamby’s 1st game is May 19. pic.twitter.com/nj4jdduAC5 — John W. Davis (@johnwdavis) May 16, 2023

“I don’t really have much to say about it, I kind of just want to move forward and focus on where I am today. I’m happy, I’m healthy, my son is healthy and I’m going to be playing basketball this season. I just want to focus on moving forward, this part of it is over and me and the union will continue to explore my options,” Hamby said.

Dearica Hamby was traded to the Sparks in the offseason. She expressed major disappointment in the Aces organization regarding their handling of her pregnancy amid signing a contract extension. Last season Hamby was named to her second consecutive All-Star selection amid averaging 9.3 points per game, 7.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals with shooting splits of 46.6 percent from the field and 72 percent from the free-throw line.