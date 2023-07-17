The Los Angeles Sparks have been hit with a rash of injuries this season, seemingly more so than any other team in the WNBA. In addition to Stephanie Talbot, who suffered an season-ending injury while playing overseas in Australia, and Katie Lou Samuelson who is out all year while pregnant, the Sparks have had stretches without starting wings Lexie Brown and Layshia Clarendon, Chiney Ogwumike, Nia Clouden, Dearica Hamby and Karlie Samuelson. Hamby and Samuelson have since returned to the lineup and it appears as if one more player will get back on the court. Layshia Clarendon, who has been out with a foot injury, has been activated by the team. In a related move, the Sparks cut Destanni Henderson from her hardship contract.

NEWS: The @LASparks have activated Layshia Clarendon. In a corresponding move, the team has terminated the hardship contract of Destanni Henderson. — LA Sparks PR (@LASparksPR) July 16, 2023

Layshia Clarendon began the season as the Sparks starting small forward before they suffered a foot injury back in early June. They initially signed a non guaranteed contract in the offseason and had to make the final roster out of training camp. In six games for the Sparks this season, Clarendon has been averaging 7.8 points per game, 3.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds with splits of 40.5 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

With the return of Clarendon, the Sparks cut Destanni Henderson from her hardship contract. WNBA teams are allowed to sign players to hardship contract as necessary when they drop below ten available players. Henderson appeared in ten games for the Sparks including one start. She averaged 5.0 points and 2.5 assists while shooting 36.2 percent from the field.