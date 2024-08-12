Team USA women's basketball won their eighth straight gold medal with a thrilling 67-66 win against France, but one of the major headlines following the game was French star Gabby Williams. Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese attempted to recruit Williams to the Sky, but she wasn't the only one interested in Williams' services. Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby also took to social media to say that she recruited Williams first following the latter's Olympics run.

In response to Reese's pitch to Williams, Hamby posted on social media, “I asked Gabby first,” along with an angry emoji and a laughing emoji. A fan responded to Hamby and told her to let Reese recruit Williams to the Sky. Hamby responded by saying, “Nah. I love my baby but she gotta respect her elders on this one,” along with a few more laughing emojis.

It's not a surprise why Dearica Hamby would want Gabby Williams on the Sparks following the Olympics, especially after the gold medal game. Williams was almost the hero for France in the closing seconds of the gold medal game. She knocked down a shot at the buzzer that would have sent the game to overtime if not for her foot being on the line and the shot being ruled a two.

Gabby Williams could make a return to the WNBA



Fellow WNBA players' fascination with Gabby Williams didn't just come from this Olympics run. Williams has played in the WNBA for five seasons and was a lottery pick, No. 4 overall, by the Sky in the 2018 WNBA Draft.

Williams last played in the WNBA during the 2023 season with the Seattle Storm. She appeared in ten games, including eight starts, at a little over 28 minutes per game. She holds career averages of 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 42.3 percent shooting from the field, 24.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Williams played three seasons for the Sky before sitting out the 2021 season also because she was preparing for the Olympics with France. Ahead of the 2022 season, the Sky traded Williams to the Sparks, but she never suited up for the team as they traded her to the Storm for Katie Lou Samuelson and the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Williams is eligible to return to the WNBA following the Olympics as per Alexa Philippou of ESPN. It remains to be seen whether or not Hamby's recruiting pitch will finally get Williams in a Sparks jersey.