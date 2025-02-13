LOS ANGELES – When the Los Angeles Sparks lost out on the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft, and a chance to select their point guard of the future in UConn star Paige Bueckers, they turned their attention to WNBA free agency. It was through a blockbuster sign-and-trade deal that landed the Sparks an All-Star guard in Kelsey Plum. With the 2025 WNBA season still a few months away, Kelsey Plum appears to be the answer to the Sparks' search for an impact guard.

Kelsey Plum was introduced to assembled media on Thursday at a press conference, and she spoke about her ability to play point guard including a bold prediction for herself for the Sparks' 2025 season.

“I plan to be definitely in the top-five in assists this year, and it's because I get the opportunity to do so. Playing the two guard, it can be difficult at times to try to have that type of usage, to get people involved in the same way,” Plum said. “But I do know that for me, I know I have the ability to get to the paint. . .I made the Olympic team as a point guard, maybe people forget that sometimes.”

Throughout her basketball career, Plum has often played shooting guard due to her innate scoring ability. She was, after all, the NCAA's all-time leading scorer before Caitlin Clark broke that record. The past few seasons with the Las Vegas Aces, she shared the backcourt with Chelsea Gray, one of the league's top point guards and floor leaders.

But Plum feels like she can impact the game with her passing as well, especially with the opportunity she's going to have with the Sparks. She feels like she learned a lot from playing with Gray in terms of being able to quarterback a team.

“I learned a lot playing with Chelsea. I think she's one of the best at being able to run a team, and then also has a great feel for who needs the ball and just threading the needle,” Plum said. “I know my style is a little bit different, but I definitely have a lot more in the tank. I've always been kind of shifted to the two guard because of my ability to shoot and play off-ball which is great, but I also think in Coach's [Lynne Roberts] system, it's a bit more positionless and we'll be able to see a lot more of my ability to get people involved.”

Through her eight-year career, Plum holds a career average of 4.0 assists per game. Her career-high in assists was her first All-Star season in 2022 when she dished out 5.1 per game. In 2023 she averaged 4.5 and last season she averaged 4.2. During her first playoff appearance in 2019, she dished out 7.8 assists.

Her senior year at Washington, Plum was averaging 4.8 assists. Plum' ability to be a playmaker has always been there. Now that the Sparks have given her the opportunity to be their lead guard, she's looking forward to the challenge.

“I'm excited again for this opportunity,” Plum said. “I do know that, that's something I've worked tremendously hard at and I'm excited to show it.”