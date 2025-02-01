The Los Angeles Sparks recently acquired Kelsey Plum from the Las Vegas Aces in a three-team trade. Plum, a three-time WNBA All-Star, is set to help the Sparks in 2025. On Saturday, Magic Johnson shared his reaction to the Sparks' acquisition in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“I can't contain how excited I am about my @LASparks trading for two-time WNBA Champion Kelsey Plum! She’s a complete player and just what my sparks needed— a scorer, playmaker, and defender—but what truly sets her apart is how she elevates her teammates. Her playmaking ability and leadership will be huge for our young Sparks players,” Johnson wrote.

Johnson believes Plum can help her new team in multiple ways. Her on-court performance, as well as being a good teammate, are things that Johnson believes will give the Sparks a pivotal boost.

Sparks acquire Kelsey Plum

Plum helped the Aces win back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023. She has established herself as one of the best guards in the WNBA over the past few years. The Sparks are certainly looking forward to having Plum on the roster.

It will be an adjustment for Plum, however. She had spent her entire career in the Aces' organization. The move to LA will prove to be a big change for the veteran guard.

The good news is that the Sparks, despite their difficult 2024 season, feature an intriguing roster with potential. Dearica Hamby is a star and Cameron Brink has an opportunity to also become a star.

Is this Los Angeles team ready to compete for a championship? No, but the team's outlook is promising with Plum set to join the roster.

The Sparks could look to make even more additions as WNBA free agency moves forward. At the very least, they have already improved with the Kelsey Plum addition.