The Los Angeles Sparks have a tough season this year having dealt with numerous injuries. They started off the season fairly well, but as the injuries began to pile up, they took a slide in the standings and have not been able to recover. While the Sparks have managed to get most of their injured players back, one key absence is starting shooting guard Lexie Brown. Brown was in the running for a possible All-Star selection before she was sidelined due to a non-COVID illness. Although Brown had returned to the lineup following the All-Star break, she has gone back on the injury report due to the non-COVID illness. She took to social media recently though to let fans know that she is getting better.

In positive news, my health is heading in the right direction. Appreciate all the kind words these last few days 🤍🙏🏾 — Lexie Brown (@Lexiebrown) August 6, 2023

It's definitely a good sign that Lexie Brown is feeling better although the timetable for her return to the team is currently unknown. Basketball is only secondary right now though and the most important thing is Brown's health. This is her second season with the Sparks after re-signing with the team as a free agent in the offseason. Lexie Brown joined the Sparks in 2022 coming to camp on a non-guaranteed training camp contract and earning a roster spot.

This season, Brown has played in 12 games for the Sparks including 11 starts. She has been averaging a career-high 12.4 points per game, 2.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists with splits of 48.6 percent shooting from the field, 41.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Her shooting percentages are all career-highs as well.