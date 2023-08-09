It turned out a series of unfortunate events in her final season made former Los Angeles Sparks center Liz Cambage leave her team and retire from the WNBA.

Cambage spilled her guts out in an exclusive interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks on Tuesday.

Liz Cambage explains why she left the Sparks (via Taylor Rooks X) pic.twitter.com/Es2nqvwiTH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 8, 2023

The 31-year-old Australian center announced her early retirement from the WNBA on August 16, 2022. She criticized the league harshly for promoting an unsafe environment for its players.

“I'm hopeful that the WNBA will do their part in creating safer environments and a stronger support system for their players,” Cambage said in her Instagram post (via the Independent's Graig Graziosi).

“While I'll miss rocking the purple and gold, I'll be taking this time to focus on my healing and personal growth before providing clarification on past rumors,” she added.

Liz Cambage had a decorated international basketball career prior to joining the Sparks in 20222

Liz Cambage made headlines when she allegedly shouted racial slurs at the Nigerian national team during a practice session in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Cambage denied the allegations and eventually parted ways with the Australian national team saying she had mental health concerns.

Cambage, whose father is of Nigerian descent, said she never hurled insults at their African counterparts in the Olympics.

“I don't really lean toward racially-backed insults. That's not how I go. I'm very pro black. Like, why does Nigeria want me to leave Australia and go represent them? We're filing for me to leave the Australian team so I can go represent Nigeria,” she said.

Liz Cambage is currently playing for Maccabi Bnot Ashdod in Israel. Cambage, who has been playing internationally since 2007, dunked against Russia in the London 2012 Olympics.

Cambage played a combined six seasons for the Tulsa Shock/Dallas Wings, Las Vegas Aces, and Sparks from 2011 to 2011. She finished her WNBA career with averages of 15.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.