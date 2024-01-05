Los Angeles Sparks hire Raegan Pebley as GM in strategic move to boost WNBA franchise performance.

In a move to stabilize their franchise, the Los Angeles Sparks are moving forward to hire Raegan Pebley as their new general manager. The decision comes after a period of significant turnover in the position, with the Sparks expressing confidence that Pebley is the right choice to lead the team forward.

Pebley takes over the role from Karen Bryant, who had been serving as both GM and chief administrative officer since last year. Bryant, who played a crucial role in the hiring of current coach Curt Miller and in overseeing the team's operations, will continue to be involved with the Sparks in a strategic capacity, focusing on business operations.

This change marks a new chapter for the Sparks, who are looking to recover from a series of challenges under their previous leadership. The team's front office, including Bryant and Miller, believes that Pebley's extensive experience in basketball, both as a player and a coach, will be instrumental in rebuilding and guiding the franchise to success.

“The most important thing for me to be doing is really building relationships with our current locker room and spending time with them,” Pebley said, per Sabreena Merchant of The Athletic. “That means listening to them, listening to where their needs are, the things that are important to them, and not just ready to listen, but ready to activate on that.”

Pebley's background is primarily in coaching, with over two decades of experience at the college level, including a nine-year tenure at TCU. Despite lacking direct front-office experience, Pebley's history in basketball is a valuable asset. She was a player in the inaugural WNBA Draft in 1997 and has served as a color analyst for the Dallas Wings.

The decision to hire Pebley, despite her lack of direct front-office experience, aligns with a trend in the WNBA where several general managers have transitioned from coaching roles to front-office positions. Notably, Cheryl Reeve, Darius Taylor, Mike Thibault and Natalie Williams have all made similar transitions, with some even leading their teams to championships.

Pebley's appointment comes at a time when the Sparks are looking to address several logistical challenges, including the need for a consistent practice facility. Despite some struggles in her recent coaching role at TCU, the Sparks are confident in Pebley's ability to strengthen the team's roster and create a winning environment.

“As we put together all the puzzle pieces, we remain very committed to winning in the locker room first, that there’s a culture and character,” Miller said. “That is a great formula to our build and a great formula for success and sustainable success, which is important to all of us.”