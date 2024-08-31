The Los Angeles Sparks have reportedly released guard Odyssey Sims, per Underdog WNBA. Sims was previously signed to a hardship contract with the Dallas Wings. However, the Wings released Sims once they returned to full health. Sims ultimately joined LA where she has appeared in six games.

Sims has played at the WNBA level since the 2014 season. She made the WNBA All-Star team in 2019 while playing with the Minnesota Lynx. Sims has found a way to contribute with every team she's played for, often winning over fans in the process.

In 2024, Sims has averaged 14.4 points per game across 15 total contests between the Wings and Sparks. With LA, Sims recorded 10.2 points and 5.3 assists per outing across her six games played.

Fans support Odyssey Sims after Sparks release

WNBA fans have supported Sims throughout the 2024 season. Many fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their opinions on Sims being released once again.

“Odyssey Sims most disrespected player in the W,” one fan wrote.

“@chicagosky yall gone step or no????” another fan wrote.

Some fans then questioned if the Sparks will end up signing her to a rest-of-season contract. If the Sparks opt to go in different direction, fans are hoping she will land a rest-of-season deal elsewhere at the very least.

“They better sign her for the rest of the season,” one fan wrote.

“Did she not get a rest of the season contract? I’m confused,” a second fan added.

“You have to release to re-sign so I’m assuming they’re about to give her another 7-day or rest-of-season contract,” a third fan shared.

Perhaps Odyssey Sims will end up signing another contract with the Sparks. She has provided crucial depth at the guard position for LA. The Sparks have struggled overall, but having a veteran like Sims on the roster has only helped their situation.