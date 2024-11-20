Utah women's basketball already had a major adjustment period ahead of itself after joining the Big 12 Conference, but now it must also endure a midseason head coaching change. Lynne Roberts is signing on to lead the Los Angeles Sparks, causing quite the shock through both the WNBA and NCAA on Tuesday.

No one wants to see a coach take another job four games into the season, but many people are thrilled for Roberts. Following a humble road to Salt lake City, she has now landed a big opportunity in her home state. The 2023 Pac-12 Coach of the Year is not moving forward without remembering her past, however.

“Coaching Utah Women's Basketball for the past 10 years has been incredible,” Roberts said in an official farewell to the Utes community. “As a California native I knew of the rich athletic tradition here at the University of Utah, but did not know what to expect. What I quickly learned is that Salt Lake City is not only the most beautiful place in the country, but it's filled with kind, accepting and very supportive people.

“We've won a lot, we've lost some, we've crushed attendance records, we won a championship, we've cut down nets, we've broken records, and we've celebrated,” she continued. “And we've all done it together. Salt Lake City, thank you!”

Lynne Roberts left a mark in Utah

After finding success with Pacific, Roberts vaulted to the Power Five as the new head coach of Utah in 2015. There were challenges galore, but eventually the program ascended into relevancy. She led the Utes to a 61-28 record from 2021-24 (3-1 this season before leaving), winning a Pac-12 regular season title and reaching the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament along the way.

Considering how difficult it can be for teams to break through in the women's college game, fans should appreciate the difference Lynne Roberts made during her time in Utah. In her statement, she thanked the school's university president and athletic director, expressing optimism in the future of Utes sports. Roberts is also highlighting the players who went to battle for her night in and night out.

“Thank you for believing in me and letting me be your coach,” she said. “I can't express how much you each mean to me. The program is in a phenomenal place, and under {new HC} Gavin Peterson's leadership, I cannot wait to watch you all chase down your dreams and cut down more nets.”

Can Roberts revive the Sparks?

With those emotional goodbyes now taken care of, Roberts now looks ahead to her duties with the Sparks. Curt Miller came into LA with impressive credentials, but the organization dismissed him after only two seasons. While injuries contributed to a last-place finish for the squad in 2024 (8-32), the Sparks brass were nevertheless convinced to go in a new direction. Roberts will be under pressure to affect immediate change.

Promising forward Cameron Brink, who LA's new head coach knows well from Utah's Pac-12 showdowns with Stanford, missed much of the campaign with a torn ACL. If she can come back healthy, the team should be able to make clear progress.

Lynne Roberts has faced inauspicious circumstances before and managed to leave a place better than she found it. This could wind up being her most impressive turnaround yet.