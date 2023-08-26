The Los Angeles Sparks are red-hot right now, having won six in a row. A big reason for that is veteran star Nneka Ogwumike, who is having a fantastic campaign. Not only is she sixth all-time in WNBA scoring, but Ogwumike also reached an impressive franchise feat on Friday evening in a victory over the Atlanta Dream.

Via espnW:

SPARKS ROYALTY ⚡️ Nneka Ogwumike joins Candace Parker and Lisa Leslie as the only Sparks players to record 100+ double-doubles in franchise history 👏 pic.twitter.com/xZAyqmo14o — espnW (@espnW) August 26, 2023

Alongside Candace Parker and Lisa Leslie. Not bad company, to say the least. 100 career double-doubles is very impressive and goes to show how productive of a player Ogwumike really is.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The eight-time All-Star is having a career year, averaging 19.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. 2016 was her best season, putting up 19.7 points and grabbing 9.1 boards. Pretty close to the same numbers.

As of late, she's showing out. Ogwumike had 29 points and 12 rebounds versus Atlanta and has essentially led the way in every single win for the Sparks. Los Angeles even rallied from 16 down on Friday to beat the Dream.

With their recent winning ways, the Sparks actually find themselves tied with the Washington Mystics for the seventh playoff spot. They own a 15-18 record.

Not only is Ogwumike the third player in franchise history to reach 100 double-doubles but she's also just the fifth player in the WNBA ever to reach the milestone. It goes to show how much of an impact she makes not only as a scorer but also as a rebounder. Also, Friday was her 50th career 20-point, 10-rebound game. Only five players before her have done that 50 times.

It looks like Nneka Ogwumike will carry LA into the playoffs.