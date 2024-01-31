Dead and Company will play the Sphere after U2 and Phish.

The Sphere may have found its next act after U2 and Phish are done with the Las Vegas venue. Dead and Company seem to be Vegas-bound.

Dead and Company reviving their live performances?

On January 31, the Sphere's social media team posted a video teasing their next announcement. “In 2023, Dead and Company played their final tour,” the video begins. “But there are other ways to make sure the music never stops. And it's gonna be a ball.”

The video then cuts to the outside of the venue projecting the Dead and Company logo.

Rolling Stone has confirmed the residency. As of now, the band will play 15 shows. But as seen with U2's residency, it can be expected if the demand is there.

Dead and Company's current lineup consists of Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti, and Jay Lane. They formed in 2015 and have been active since. In 2023, they embarked on what was thought to be their “final” concert tour. However, they technically are living up to that since this is a residency.

U2 is the inaugural act to play at the Sphere. Their residency kicked off on September 29, 2023. Though originally announced as a handful of dates, demand and interest grew and so did the itinerary. 40 total dates will be played by the Irish rock band, concluding on March 2.

Phish was then announced as the second act to follow up U2. It's going to be a tall task, but their four-night stay promises a unique set every night. Those nights will take place from April 18-22. Dead and Company will have a tall task to follow those bands, but it's great to see the Sphere finding more acts.