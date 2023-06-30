While Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is killing it in theaters, a third film is set to come out on March 29, 2024. However, with a film of that scale, it seems unlikely that the film will hit that deadline and the producer duo of Phil Lord and Chris Miller have spilled the tea on a potential delay.

A couple of weeks back, a report came out from VFX artists who worked on the latest Spider-Man animated feature. They spoke about the terrible work conditions and one artist said that there's “no way” that the third Spider-Verse movie makes its March 2024 release date.

Speaking to Comicbook.com, Lord said, “I would say that just like we're going to take the time necessary to make Beyond the Spider-Verse great.”

“And we won't back into a release date that doesn't fit,” Miller added.

It appears that both Lord and Miller have come to grips with the idea that Beyond the Spider-Verse may not make its release date as anticipated. Of course, we have no idea how far along the production on the Spider-Man film really is, but these comments would suggest that a delay announcement could be imminent.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to 2018's Into the Spider-Verse. It follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in his toughest challenge yet — taking on the Spot (Jason Schwartzman). He has the help of Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) and also gets introduced to a legion of new Spider-Man characters including Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.