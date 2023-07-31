We're yet to find out what happened to the various Spider-Man characters after No Way Home, including Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield's iterations of Peter Parker. However, in a new except for the forthcoming The Art of the Movie book, Garfield teased that the door is open for a return.

Thanks to One Take News, a new excerpt from Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art of the Movie has made its way online. Garfield said, “The story never ends. Whether we film it or not, there's a story happening in a universe somewhere.”

He continued, “There's endless potential with this character and other iterations.”

While that doesn't confirm an Amazing Spider-Man 3 film with Garfield leading the charge, it does sound like the door could be open for another appearance.

In No Way Home, Garfield made his long-awaited return to the role of Spider-Man. He had not been seen playing the part since 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Outside of his work as Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield is an accomplished actor. His first breakout performance came in David Fincher's The Social Network — he played Eduardo Saverin in it. He would then earn his first of two Academy Award nominations in Mel Gibson's faith-based film, Hacksaw Ridge. A half-decade later, Garfield would land another nomination for his role in Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut, Tick, Tick, Boom!

He also starred in Martin Scorsese's Silence and the thriller Under the Silver Lake. In 2021, he portrayed televangelist Jim Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. He also led the thriller series Under the Banner of Haven for Hulu last year and starred in the series with the likes of Daisy Edgar-Jones, Wyatt Russell, and Sam Worthington.

Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art of the Movie will be released on August 1.