Spider-Man: No Way Home was the culmination of multiple generations of Spider-Man — bringing together characters and familiar faces across the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man movies, the Andrew Garfield-led Spider-Man movies, and the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movies. While most of the returning characters were likely one-offs, one actor is teasing the potential to return in future Spider-Man films.

Thomas Haden Church, who played Flint Marko (aka the Sandman) in Spider-Man 3 before reprising his role in No Way Home, is currently promoting his new film, Acidman. While speaking to The DisInsider about Acidman, Church reflected on his appearance in No Way Home and teased a potential return as Sandman sometime down the line.

For those who have seen No Way Home, it’s no secret that out of all of the returning characters, Sandman felt like an afterthought. In fact, he rarely left his sand form with the exception of one shot. Apparently, this was not always the case as Church explained: “We had a whole story involving his daughter, for No Way Home. And it just ended up [cut]. There was just so much going on,” said Church.

While his No Way Home appearance may have left some to be desired, there’s a possibility that this was not the last we’ve seen of Sandman.

“John and I and Amy [Pascal] and Kevin, we all had a lot of conversations. And I would say that conversations have been had about the possibility of Sandman coming into a future iteration of it,” said Church. What Sandman’s return could look like is yet to be seen, but Church gave an idea of what we could possibly see, “The conversation has happened about him coming back, and maybe picking up a more fulfilling story. You know? With Flint and being not just Sandman, but returning to human form.”

No Way Home closed out the first trilogy of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the MCU and set Peter Parker (Holland) on his own path away from The Avengers. Luckily, we know that a fourth Spider-Man film with Holland is coming, thanks to Sony’s Amy Pascal, but no release date is set. It’s also not clear whether Church is talking about Sandman returning in that film or a different Spider-Man film down the line. Either way, it will be nice to finally get closure on Flint Marko’s story should Church return.