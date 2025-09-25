According to Immanuel Quickley, Nicole Halkides is “one of the best massage therapists in the world.” It is hard to argue with the logic of the Toronto Raptors' combo guard when looking at her resume and extensive expertise assisting athletes. Halkides is a self-described neuromuscular sports therapist and flexibility/mindful coach.

Located in Miami, Florida, Halkides has been in the industry for 25 years now, and she shows no signs of slowing down as a trusted expert in her field. Halkides grew up as an athlete in a sports-minded family. Her father was a soccer player, and she grew up competing in gymnastics and soccer, the latter of which she played on an all-boys team.

Halkides suffered a shoulder injury, and her physical therapy journey led to her discovering that she wanted to help athletes out as a career.

“I want to assist athletes in their recovery, with their injuries, with any ailments,” Halkides said to ClutchPoints while reflecting on her career. “Once an athlete, always an athlete.” Halkides' view on sports is one that many athletes share, and it is why she takes so much pride in what she does for a living.

Which professional athletes does Nicole Halides work with?

With a career spanning well over two decades, Halkides has gained a lot of respect in the world of sports. She has gained quite an impressive clientele base along the way, too. As a massage therapist, Halkides' first-ever NBA client was three-time NBA champion Bruce Bowen. She has worked with other all-time basketball legends, such as Jerry Stackhouse and Ray Allen, as well as current stars, including Tim Hardaway Jr., Bam Adebayo, Gary Trent Jr., and Quickley. That makes for four generations of players that she has been working with.

Furthermore, she has played a part in ensuring the bodies were right on championship-winning legends. She helped out former Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush en route to the running back winning a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints in 2010. She also helped LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, and Udonis Haslem when they led the Miami Heat to back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.

That is a lot of big-name talent that has put their body, and therefore their careers, in the literal hands of Halkides. Halkides is also proud to be a part of a revolution in women's sports. Women's sports are gaining popularity around the world, and Halkides has worked with some of the brightest female stars around, including Angel Reese and A'ja Wilson.

What exactly does Nicole Halkides do?

Halkides' company is called Recovery Room, and she has a team of female therapists, practitioners, and acupuncturists whom she has assisted in growing and perfecting bodily recovery. One key to Halkides' success is her willingness to adapt. She prioritizes staying ahead of the competition when it comes to learning and incorporating new techniques and stretches. Her maneuvers may be conceived as unorthodox by some, but the results have been evident for a long time now.

Quickley, for example, has found luck with her expertise in injury prevention. Halkides has the guard implement stretches that prepare him for the grueling lifestyle of an 82-game regular season, and they help him stay healthy and at the top of his game.

Halkides has assisted plenty of athletes and created a sports therapy powerhouse, but she had help along the way. James Ridinger was a mentor of Halkides, and his famous words of “keep going, keep growing” have stuck with Halkides throughout her journey. Despite being so well respected already, Halkides will certainly continue doing both of those things in her profession going forward.