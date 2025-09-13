Check out the individual entries in ClutchPoints' 100 greatest NBA players of all time series based on Josh Eberley's E-Rank: 100-91 | 90-81 | 80-71 | 70-61 | 60-51 | 50-41 | 40-31 | 30-21 | 20-11 | 10-1

Ranking the 100 greatest NBA players of all time is a mammoth undertaking. There have been 78 NBA seasons, and more than 5,000 athletes have laced up the kicks and put on a jersey over the league’s long and storied history.

In prior attempts of the goal, you’ve likely seen outlets use a panel or even a larger consensus to rank players. While there are strengths in a collective attempting to chart out the list, there are still biases at an individual and group level that can weigh heavily on the results.

Here at ClutchPoints, we attempted to cut out as much potential bias as possible, be it conscious or unconscious. This list was sculpted through a new metric from the mind of Josh Eberley called E-Rank.

E-Rank is a formula that attempts to credit NBA players for what they accomplished in their time out on the hardwood. It does not care about style points, propaganda campaigns, shoe deals, or social media clout. It does not entertain hypotheticals and is not led astray due to nostalgia.

E-Rank assigns points based on 23 different factors. Some of those factors include career numbers, peak performance, league awards, and, of course, winning. The combined result is a snapshot or single vantage effort to rank greatness.

While purposed and intentional focus have been placed on objectivity and consistency through a formula opposed to back-and-forth opinion and reasoning, the list is of course not perfect, and it remains just one more entry or further viewpoint on a conversation that will continue in perpetuity.

However, it’s also worth noting that Josh, an avid NBA fan who has many opinions, thoughts, and wonders about the Association, does not in totality agree with the list’s overall order. This is important, because if he did, the data would be a reflection of his desired outcome rather than the result of an honest and inquisitive process.

Now that we have released all 100 names on this NBA GOAT 100 list, here's a look at the full list and honorable mentions all in one place.

Honorable Mentions: Tim Hardaway (250), Bernard King (250.6), Spencer Haywood (252.95), Blake Griffin (253.505), LaMarcus Aldridge (259.3), Bob Lanier (260.105), Klay Thompson (261.6), Kevin Johnson (264.4), Billy Cunningham (268.2), Shawn Marion (271.15).

100. Chris Webber 271.85

99. Marc Gasol 272.95

98. Kyle Lowry 275.2

97. Al Horford 276.95

96. Tiny Archibald 285.5

95. Vince Carter 287.315

94. Jerry Lucas 289.5

93. Amar'e Stoudemire 292.45

92. Horace Grant 293.7

91. Grant Hill 300.25

90. Chris Bosh 303.7

89. Dennis Rodman 304.2

88. Carmelo Anthony 306.95

87. Bill Walton 313.35

86. Sidney Moncrief 319.95

85. Alonzo Mourning 323.35

84. Hal Greer 325.15

83. Dave Cowens 331.15

82. Adrian Dantley 331.9

81. Jimmy Butler 333.2

80. Bill Sharman 333.7

79. Dominique Wilkins 334.15

78. Wes Unseld 334.65

77. Draymond Green 336.2

76. Kyrie Irving 339.4

75. Paul George 345.12

74. Luka Doncic 346.205

73. Dikembe Mutombo 347.2

72. James Worthy 348.2

71. Bob McAdoo 348.305

70. Sam Jones 349.25

69. Paul Arizin 362.5

68. Robert Parish 364.7

67. Damian Lillard 365

66. Ben Wallace 369.85

65. Reggie Miller 369.9

64. Rudy Gobert 376.05

63. Jayson Tatum 379.25

62. Manu Ginobili 384.9

61. Joel Embiid 386.55

60. Elvin Hayes 386.6

59. Chauncey Billups 387.6

58. Tracy McGrady 387.65

57. Tony Parker 390.815

56. Patrick Ewing 392.2

55. Ray Allen 393.35

54. Pau Gasol 400.35

53. Elgin Baylor 403.5

52. George Mikan 414.15

51. Paul Pierce 415.7

50. Kevin McHale 419.6

49. Clyde Drexler 423.8

48. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 429.5

47. Willis Reed 438.45

46. Allen Iverson 446.6

45. Walt Frazier 448.025

Article Continues Below

44. Artis Gilmore 453.25

43. George Gervin 453.45

42. Dolph Schayes 464.4

41. Gary Payton 479.35

40. Isiah Thomas 481.75

39. Anthony Davis 482.45

38. Russell Westbrook 486.55

37. Steve Nash 503.75

36. Jason Kidd 512.2

35. Dwight Howard 517.85

34. Bob Cousy 530.35

33. Rick Barry 549.35

32. John Havlicek 573.65

31. Scottie Pippen 589.35

30. Charles Barkley 603.6

29. Bob Pettit 609.4

28. James Harden 624.65

27. John Stockton 626.45

26. Kawhi Leonard 628.84

25. Dwyane Wade 631.15

24. Moses Malone 653.05

23. Chris Paul 657.8

22. Oscar Robertson 664.45

21. Nikola Jokic 670.35

20. Jerry West 684.5

19. David Robinson 701.45

18. Giannis Antetokounmpo 708.2

17. Dirk Nowitzki 734.05

16. Kevin Garnett 746.3

15. Karl Malone 789.5

14. Hakeem Olajuwon 823.7

13. Stephen Curry 844.86

12. Kevin Durant 867.17

11. Julius Erving 893.95

10. Larry Bird 899.6

9. Wilt Chamberlain 922.75

8. Shaquille O'Neal 1008.6

7. Kobe Bryant 1034.52

6. Magic Johnson 1056.93

5. Bill Russell 1086.75

4. Tim Duncan 1122.3

3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 1380.5

2. LeBron James 1512.17

1. Michael Jordan 1546.21