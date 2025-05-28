The situation surrounding Aaron Rodgers is becoming a headache for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh has flirted with the idea of signing Rodgers ever since the start of the offseason, but no deal has been signed yet. One franchise legend lashed out at the Steelers organization for how they are handling this situation.

Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw is one of many NFL figures who are shocked to see Pittsburgh put up with Rodgers' nonsense.

He blasted his former team for their interest in Rodgers during an interview with 103.7 The Buzz in Arkansas on Tuesday.

“That's a joke. That to me is just a joke,” Bradshaw said via ESPN's Brooke Pryor. “What are you going to do? Bring him in for one year, are you kidding me? That guy needs to stay in California. Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there.”

Steelers owner Art Rooney II has been clear that the team will not wait forever for Rodgers.

If Rodgers does not agree to sign with the Steelers soon, then he may miss his chance.

Most NFL teams kicked off their organized team activities on Tuesday, which many NFL figures believed to be a natural deadline for a Rodgers signing.

For now, the Steelers will roll into the 2025 season with Mason Rudolph at quarterback.

Terry Bradshaw also critiques Steelers over handling of QB Kenny Pickett

Bradshaw shared a few more grievances about the Steelers during the same interview.

The Hall of Famer also blasted the Steelers for how they handled the development of former first-round pick Kenny Pickett.

“I liked Kenny Pickett,” Bradshaw said. “I liked him at Pitt. I know him, I know what he's like. When they got him to Pittsburgh, they didn't protect him, they didn't get him an offensive line. They wanted to run the football, but they didn't have an offensive line that could protect and they didn't have weapons. He had no wide receivers to speak of.”

Pittsburgh gave Pickett two seasons before trading him away to Philadelphia in 2024. He is now one of several quarterbacks on the Cleveland Browns.

Essentially, Bradshaw believes that the Steelers did not give Pickett a real opportunity to succeed.

“Then they throw a kid in there for two years, and you've got an offense that doesn't fit and doesn't work, and they can't run because their offensive line's not even good enough for a run-blocking team. Now, they're saying Kenny Pickett is a failure. He wasn't a failure, the Steelers were a failure,” Bradshaw concluded.

These critiques of the Steelers organization may grow if the team struggles during the 2025 NFL season.