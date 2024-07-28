Though not shock waves, the San Antonio Spurs have made a couple of splashes during NBA Free Agency. It started with the addition of future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul and then continued with solid veteran Harrison Barnes in a three-way trade that enabled DeMar DeRozan to land with the Sacramento Kings. While they're still reported to be in the running for a move that would qualify as a shock wave, the Silver and Black have since made several smaller moves to bring back some of the players from last year's roster.

Not including the reported pending trade offer they've made for Utah Jazz superstar Lauri Markannen, we grade every one of the Spurs' free-agent signings.

David Duke, Jr.

Let's start with the most recent move. The Spurs signed David Duke Jr. to a two-way contract to end the last full week of July. Duke Jr., a 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard appeared in the final four games of last season for San Antonio. He averaged 6.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 12.8 minutes, including 15 points, three rebounds, and a steal vs. the Detroit Pistons in the season finale. In 38 games (37 starts) with the G-League affiliate Austin Spurs, Duke Jr. averaged a team-high 19.8 points to go with 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals in 32.9 minutes.

The Spurs see potential in the 24-year-old Providence alum. While not headlining, it doesn't appear to be a move that hurts.

Grade: C

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Speaking of potential, the Silver and Black see tons of it in Sandro Mamukelashvili. A 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward, “Mamu” is the type of player that fits the Spurs' culture. He's a versatile big, meaning he can pass, shows a knack for scoring, and his game has some junk to it. They were factors in GM Brian Wright and company's decision to re-sign the Tbilisi, Georgia native.

Over the final eight games of last season, including five starts, Mamukelashvili averaged 11.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 26.0 minutes per contest. In 65 total games over the last two seasons, he holds averages of 6.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13.8 minutes.

Originally signed by the Spurs on March 3, 2023, prior to joining San Antonio, Mamukelashvili was on a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. He was selected 54th overall in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers before being traded to Milwaukee on draft night. Prior to the NBA, Mamukelashvili spent four seasons at Seton Hall, playing a total of 104 games, starting 68 of them, and earning 2021 Big East Player of the Year honors.

“Mamu” is the type of player who could be really effective next to Victor Wembanyama. He provides spacing and has enough athleticism to get into the lane to create trouble.

Grade: B-

Charles Bassey

Though Spurs backup center Zach Collins put up respectable numbers while spelling Wemby next season, many Spurs fans feel that role took a hit when Charles Bassey went down. And it happened early on.

The former star at San Antonio's St. Anthony High School for a short period of time played in just 19 contests before he suffered a torn ACL in December of 2023. In two seasons with the Spurs, Bassey has averaged 4.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 54 games. Originally signed by virtue of a two-way contract in October of 2022, Bassey was converted to a standard NBA deal on Valentine's Day 2023.

In order to make room for Harrison Barnes' contract this summer, the Spurs waived Bassey. But with Collins suffering a torn right labrum in the season finale that required surgery, the Spurs, who were already looking for depth, saw value in bringing back Bassey. The organization announced they've re-signed him on July 17.

Grade: B

Harrison Barnes

A starter on the Golden State Warriors' first NBA championship team, Barnes, who spent four years in Oakland, California, has been very good for the majority of his twelve-year career. His two highest scoring seasons came in his two full seasons with the Dallas Mavericks at 19.2 and 18.9 points per game in 2016-'17 and '17-'18. In his five-plus seasons since with the Kings, Barnes has helped turn that franchise back into a playoff contender.

In playing 82 games in each of the last two seasons, Barnes is coming off his lowest scoring average (12.2 PPG) since his last season with the Warriors. The good thing is the Spurs don't need Barnes to score in boatloads. With Wemby leading the way, San Antonio hopes Devin Vassell, who averaged nearly 20 PPG last season and nearly 19 the year before, will continue to grow as a scorer. Keldon Johnson, who's just two years removed from scoring 22 points per outing, is still on the roster. And Jeremy Sochan, for whom the team has high hopes, is still just 21 years old.

All that said, the 32-year-old Barnes might be the third-best player on the team now. He'll provide the type of steady leadership these young Spurs have lacked and he'll give Wembanyama another consistent option.

Grade: B+

Chris Paul

The centerpiece of the Spurs free agency puzzle. At 39 years old, no Paul isn't what he used to be. But, like Barnes, he doesn't need to be for the Spurs. As silly as this sounds, he just needs to get Wemby the ball consistently. The 7-foot-5 phenom's young teammates sometimes struggled with that during an outstanding Rookie of the Year campaign. Paul will not only involve the 20-year-old star, he'll do so often and in great spots.

A 12-time All-Star and five-time NBA assists leader, Paul led the league in that category as recently as two years ago. That season also saw him earn a spot on the league's All-NBA third team.

So though he's not the Chris Paul that earned four All-NBA first-team nods and helped the USA to two Olympic gold medals, he's still got plenty left in the tank. More so, he's hungry and excited to team up with Wemby and in today's game of positionless basketball, the point guard label could include ball handling, passing skills, and good shooting from distance. Check, check, and check for one of the best to ever play the position.

Grade: A